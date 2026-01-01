Brandon Ballinger
Brandon has published research in JAMA Cardiology, AAAI, and NeurIPS TS4H on heart disease, machine learning, and health foundation models. He was previously an ML tech lead at Google, CTO of Sift, co-founder of Cardiogram, and part of the Healthcare.gov rescue team.
Publications
- JETS: A Self-Supervised Joint Embedding Time Series Foundation Model for Behavioral Data in Healthcare NeurIPS TS4H Workshop · 2025
- DeepHeart: Semi-Supervised Sequence Learning for Cardiovascular Risk Prediction AAAI Conference on Artificial Intelligence · 2018
- Passive Detection of Atrial Fibrillation Using a Commercially Available Smartwatch JAMA Cardiology · 2018
- Semi-Supervised Sequence Learning for Continuous Digital Biomarkers NeurIPS ML for Health Workshop · 2016
- On-Demand Language Model Interpolation for Mobile Speech Input Interspeech · 2010
- Experimental Study of Energy-Minimizing Point Configurations on Spheres Experimental Mathematics · 2019