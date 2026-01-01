For Healthcare Providers
The Challenge
From what to eat for breakfast to whether to take the stairs, your patients face countless daily choices that impact their cardiovascular health. Most of these decisions happen outside your office.
How Empirical Helps
Empirical provides the daily guidance and tracking your patients need to make those 2,000 decisions count.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Lab Testing
For patients without insurance or on high-deductible health plans, we offer pre-negotiated cash-price lab bundles. These include advanced biomarkers like ApoB, Lp(a), and hs-CRP—recommended by the American College of Cardiology but not typically covered by insurance.
Get Paid
Medicare's Advancing Chronic Care, Extenders, and Social Services (ACCESS) model provides a monthly co-management fee for practices that partner with auxiliary care providers like Empirical to support patients with chronic conditions.
