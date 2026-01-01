For Healthcare Providers

64% of US adults have a cardiovascular risk factor. We can help.

Partner with Empirical to give your patients the tools they need for lasting lifestyle change.

  • Reduce cholesterol & blood pressure

  • No upfront cost to you

  • Increase your clinic's earnings through Medicare ACCESS

  • Comprehensive lifestyle support: nutrition, exercise, and sleep

The Challenge

Lifestyle change requires patients to make 2,000 healthy decisions per year

From what to eat for breakfast to whether to take the stairs, your patients face countless daily choices that impact their cardiovascular health. Most of these decisions happen outside your office.

How Empirical Helps

We're with your patients every step of the way

Empirical provides the daily guidance and tracking your patients need to make those 2,000 decisions count.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Lab test bundles

Lab Testing

Order your own labs—or use our negotiated bundles

For patients without insurance or on high-deductible health plans, we offer pre-negotiated cash-price lab bundles. These include advanced biomarkers like ApoB, Lp(a), and hs-CRP—recommended by the American College of Cardiology but not typically covered by insurance.

Get Paid

Earn a co-management fee through Medicare's ACCESS model

Medicare's Advancing Chronic Care, Extenders, and Social Services (ACCESS) model provides a monthly co-management fee for practices that partner with auxiliary care providers like Empirical to support patients with chronic conditions.

Medicare ACCESS model

Ready to help your patients thrive?

Join the growing network of clinicians using Empirical to support lasting lifestyle change. We'll be in touch soon.