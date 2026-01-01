Same biomarker coverage, half the price. Plus clinician review, wearable integration, and personalized nutrition.
Empirical matches Blueprint biomarkers on coverage and testing cadence, at roughly half the price.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Blueprint biomarkers
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Folate
|Doctor video visit
|Advanced program
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
|HSA/FSA eligible
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Blueprint stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
Start with 100+ biomarkers and get your personalized report.