|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Superpower
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|$199–$388/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|60-80
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|+$189
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|+$189
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Doctor consultation included
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
