60+ Quest lab locations in Georgia
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 60+ Quest lab locations across Georgia, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Georgia, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Atlanta, Alpharetta, Fayetteville, Lawrenceville, Marietta, Adairsville, Aiken, and Albany, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Georgia residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 60Quest lab locations in Georgia
Quest Diagnostics
550 Peachtree St Ne, Atlanta, GA
Quest Diagnostics
5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Road Ne, Atlanta, GA
Quest Diagnostics
5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA
Quest Diagnostics
3055 N Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
Quest Diagnostics
3440 Preston Ridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA
Quest Diagnostics
101 Yorktown Dr, Fayetteville, GA
Piedmont Fayette Hospital
1255 Highway 54 W, Fayetteville, GA
Quest Diagnostics
3496 Club Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
Quest Diagnostics
575 Professional Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
Quest Diagnostics
670 North Ave Nw, Marietta, GA
Quest Diagnostics
790 Church St NW, Marietta, GA
Quest Diagnostics
21 Commerce Pkwy, Adairsville, GA
Quest Diagnostics
934 Dougherty Road, Aiken, SC
Quest Diagnostics
711 N Jefferson St, Albany, GA
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Webb Bridge
3155 North Point Parkway, Alphretta, GA
Quest Diagnostics
1000 Hawthorne Ave, Athens, GA
Quest Diagnostics
3825 Medical Park Dr, Austell, GA
Prestige Laboratory
51 Overview Drive, Blue Ridge, GA
Higgins General Hospital
200 Allen Memorial Dr, Bremen, GA
Quest Diagnostics
150 Altama Connector, Brunswick, GA
Quest Diagnostics
400 Timms Rd Ne, Calhoun, GA
Quest Diagnostics
120 Oakside Court, Canton, GA
Tanner Medical Center
705 Dixie St, Carrollton, GA
Quest Diagnostics
1168 N. Main St., Cedartown, GA
Quest Diagnostics
824 Gi Maddox Pkwy, Chatsworth, GA
Quest Diagnostics
600 N Holtzclaw Ave, Chattanooga, TN
Evans Memorial Hospital
200 N River St, Claxton, GA
Quest Diagnostics
5448 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA
PIEDMONT NEWTON HOSPITAL
5126 Hospital Dr NE, Covington, GA
Quest Diagnostics
1634 Market Place Blvd, Cumming, GA
Quest Diagnostics
497 Winn Way, Decatur, GA
Quest Diagnostics
676 US 441 Business, Demorest, GA
Quest Diagnostics
1309 Ocilla Highway, Douglas, GA
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Satellite Blvd
2660 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
Quest Diagnostics
121 Harmony Xing, Eatonton, GA
Quest Diagnostics
4469 Washington Rd, Evans, GA
Quest Diagnostics
1699 S 14Th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
Quest Diagnostics
950 S Enota Dr Ne, Gainesville, GA
Quest Diagnostics
120B West College Street, Griffin, GA
Pro Lab 6, LLC
85 Seasons Ln, Hiawassee, GA
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Town Center
625 Big Shanty Rd Nw, Kennesaw, GA
Quest Diagnostics
4743 Atlanta Hwy Ste 110, Loganville, GA
Quest Diagnostics
4100 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA
Quest Diagnostics
2959 Sharpsburg Mccollum Road, Newnan, GA
Quest Diagnostics
101 Mcwilliams Dr, Peachtree City, GA
Quest Diagnostics
1115 Morningside Dr, Perry, GA
Quest Diagnostics
83 Upper Riverdale Rd Sw, Riverdale, GA
Quest Diagnostics
2112 Shorter Ave NW Ste 200, Rome, GA
Quest Diagnostics
102 Lakeshore Dr, Saint Marys, GA
Quest Diagnostics
1955 E Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
Wellstar Urgent Care
4441 Atlanta Rd Se, Smyrna, GA
Quest Diagnostics
1630 Scenic Hwy. N, Snellville, GA
Quest Diagnostics
1601 Fair Rd, Statesboro, GA
Quest Diagnostics
285 Country Club Drive, Stockbridge, GA
Quest Diagnostics
3925 Johns Creek Ct, Suwanee, GA
Quest Diagnostics
160 Central Ave, Trion, GA
Quest Diagnostics
341 Northside Dr, Valdosta, GA
Quest Diagnostics
512 Maple Dr, Vidalia, GA
Quest Diagnostics
2103 Tebeau St, Waycross, GA
Quest Diagnostics
464016 State Road 200, Yulee, FL
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 60+ Quest lab locations in Georgia.