60+ Quest lab locations in Georgia

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Georgia, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Atlanta, Alpharetta, Fayetteville, Lawrenceville, Marietta, Adairsville, Aiken, and Albany, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Georgia residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).