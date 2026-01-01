 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

60+ Quest lab locations in Georgia

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 60+ Quest lab locations across Georgia, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in Georgia

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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60+ Quest lab locations in Georgia

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Georgia, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Atlanta, Alpharetta, Fayetteville, Lawrenceville, Marietta, Adairsville, Aiken, and Albany, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Georgia residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 60Quest lab locations in Georgia

  • Quest Diagnostics

    550 Peachtree St Ne, Atlanta, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Road Ne, Atlanta, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3055 N Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3440 Preston Ridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    101 Yorktown Dr, Fayetteville, GA

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital

    1255 Highway 54 W, Fayetteville, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3496 Club Dr, Lawrenceville, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    575 Professional Dr, Lawrenceville, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    670 North Ave Nw, Marietta, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    790 Church St NW, Marietta, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    21 Commerce Pkwy, Adairsville, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    934 Dougherty Road, Aiken, SC

  • Quest Diagnostics

    711 N Jefferson St, Albany, GA

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Webb Bridge

    3155 North Point Parkway, Alphretta, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1000 Hawthorne Ave, Athens, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3825 Medical Park Dr, Austell, GA

  • Prestige Laboratory

    51 Overview Drive, Blue Ridge, GA

  • Higgins General Hospital

    200 Allen Memorial Dr, Bremen, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    150 Altama Connector, Brunswick, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    400 Timms Rd Ne, Calhoun, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    120 Oakside Court, Canton, GA

  • Tanner Medical Center

    705 Dixie St, Carrollton, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1168 N. Main St., Cedartown, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    824 Gi Maddox Pkwy, Chatsworth, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    600 N Holtzclaw Ave, Chattanooga, TN

  • Evans Memorial Hospital

    200 N River St, Claxton, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5448 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA

  • PIEDMONT NEWTON HOSPITAL

    5126 Hospital Dr NE, Covington, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1634 Market Place Blvd, Cumming, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    497 Winn Way, Decatur, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    676 US 441 Business, Demorest, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1309 Ocilla Highway, Douglas, GA

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Satellite Blvd

    2660 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    121 Harmony Xing, Eatonton, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4469 Washington Rd, Evans, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1699 S 14Th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL

  • Quest Diagnostics

    950 S Enota Dr Ne, Gainesville, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    120B West College Street, Griffin, GA

  • Pro Lab 6, LLC

    85 Seasons Ln, Hiawassee, GA

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Town Center

    625 Big Shanty Rd Nw, Kennesaw, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4743 Atlanta Hwy Ste 110, Loganville, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4100 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2959 Sharpsburg Mccollum Road, Newnan, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    101 Mcwilliams Dr, Peachtree City, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1115 Morningside Dr, Perry, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    83 Upper Riverdale Rd Sw, Riverdale, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2112 Shorter Ave NW Ste 200, Rome, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    102 Lakeshore Dr, Saint Marys, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1955 E Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA

  • Wellstar Urgent Care

    4441 Atlanta Rd Se, Smyrna, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1630 Scenic Hwy. N, Snellville, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1601 Fair Rd, Statesboro, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    285 Country Club Drive, Stockbridge, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3925 Johns Creek Ct, Suwanee, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    160 Central Ave, Trion, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    341 Northside Dr, Valdosta, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    512 Maple Dr, Vidalia, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2103 Tebeau St, Waycross, GA

  • Quest Diagnostics

    464016 State Road 200, Yulee, FL

Start testing in Georgia

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Georgia

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

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Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 60+ Quest lab locations in Georgia.

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