Hims

Preventive health shouldn't be just for the wealthy. See how Empirical compares to Hims labs.

Feature Comparison

Empirical offers more biomarkers for a lower price — plus wearable integration and personalized nutrition plans.

Feature Empirical Health Hims
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 75+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12  
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Doctor consultation included Add-on
Heart health risk scores  
100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

Get tested at any of 2,200+ locations.

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Hims stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Hims alternatives

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

Decode your health.

Start with 100+ biomarkers and get your personalized report.

