190+ Quest lab locations in Texas

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Texas, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, Katy, and Corpus Christi, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Texas residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).