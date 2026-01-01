 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
4.5/5 stars HSA/FSA eligible

190+ Quest lab locations in Texas

Empirical Health vs Function Health

Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 190+ Quest lab locations across Texas, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.

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Function Health vs Empirical Health in Texas

Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.

Feature Empirical Health Function Health
Price $190/year $365/year
Number of biomarkers 100+ 100+
ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
Full lipid panel
HbA1c
Vitamin B12 Add-on
Folate Add-on
Personalized nutrition plans  
Wearable integration  
Heart health risk scores  
Get started with Empirical Health

100+ biomarkers for $190

Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

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190+ Quest lab locations in Texas

Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Texas, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, Katy, and Corpus Christi, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Texas residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).

All 192Quest lab locations in Texas

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10680 Jones Road, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10837 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1140 Westmont Dr, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11454 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11811 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11914 Astoria Blvd, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1200 Binz St, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    12121 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    12385 Kingsride Avenue, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1431 Studemont St, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1631 North Loop W, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    17070 Red Oak Dr, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    18322 Clay Rd, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1919 North Loop W, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3131 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6410 Fannin Street, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7030 Bretshire Dr, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7400 Fannin Street, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7538 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7737 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX

  • MRZ Patient Service Center

    7777 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8200 Wednesbury Lane, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8610 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    915 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    925 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    930 Fm 1960 Rd E, Houston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11212 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1139 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1200 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1303 Mccullough Ave, San Antonio, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    18707 Hardy Oak Blvd, San Antonio, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3859 E Southcross Blvd, San Antonio, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6100 Bandera Road, San Antonio, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7959 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8538 Ih-35 South, San Antonio, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8601 Village Drive, San Antonio, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8923 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9234 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10470 Vista Del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    14011 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1550 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1810 Murchison Dr, El Paso, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1831 N Zaragoza Road, El Paso, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1900 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4930 Osborne Dr, El Paso, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5255 Woodrow Bean Transmountain Drive, El Paso, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7101 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7470 Cimarron Market Ave, El Paso, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    840 E Redd Rd, El Paso, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1151 N Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    11613 N Central Expwy, Dallas, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1411 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3430 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3600 Gaston, Dallas, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8230 Walnut Hill Ln, Bldg Iii, Dallas, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2025 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2525 W Anderson Ln, Austin, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3708 Jefferson Street, Austin, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5145 Fm 620 N, Austin, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9911 Brodie Lane, Austin, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1250 8th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5500 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6844 Harris Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7630 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    855 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1331 W Grand Pkwy N, Katy, TX

  • MRZ Medical

    21386 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    23920 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    952 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    14101 Northwest Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3133 S Alameda Street, Corpus Christi, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6113 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3600 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3801 W 15Th St, Plano, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3945 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    15259 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    17510 W Grand Pkwy S, Sugar Land, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    17520 W Grand Pkwy S, Sugar Land, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1001 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    902 W Randol Mill, Arlington, TX

  • Matagorda County Hospital

    104 7Th St, Bay City, TX

  • Matagorda County Hospital

    1115 Avenue G, Bay City, TX

  • Outpatient Center Lab Collection Site

    1677A W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6530 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1652 E Houston Street, Beeville, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    200 W Fm 351, Beeville, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    12344 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    27700 Nw Freeway, Cypress, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2535 Firewheel Parkway, Garland, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2645 Arapaho, Garland, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    18955 N Memorial Dr, Humble, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8901 Fm Road 1960, Humble, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1000 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3529 Heritage Trace Parkway, Keller, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    23824 Hwy 59 North, Kingwood, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4533 Kingwood Dr, Kingwood, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    12709 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7323 N Loop 1604 E, Live Oak, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1501 Pioneer Rd, Mesquite, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3230 I- 30 East, Mesquite, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1770 State Highway 46, New Braunfels, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    894 Loop 337, New Braunfels, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10228 W Broadway, Pearland, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    10907 Memorial Hermann Dr, Pearland, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1601 Main Street, Richmond, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5330 Fm 1640 Rd, Richmond, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1201 Arista Dr, Rockwall, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3070 N Goliad St, Rockwall, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8850 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    9305 Pinecroft Dr, The Woodlands, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    106 W. Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    600 N Kobayashi, Webster, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4150 Southwest Drive, Abilene, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    14280 Marsh Ln, Addison, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2000 Dr N W Atkinson Blvd, Alice, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    730 W Exchange Pkwy, Allen, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2207 S. Western, Amarillo, TX

  • Drug Test Service of East Texas

    203 Us Highway 175 W, Athens, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    124 Industrial Ave, Azle, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3445 Phelan Blvd, Beaumont, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1615 Hospital Pkwy, Bedford, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6700 W. Loop S, Bellaire, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    430 W Bandera Rd, Boerne, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    690 Old San Antonio Rd, Buda, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1505 W Wilshire Blvd, Burleson, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4333 North Josey Lane Plaza Ii, Carrollton, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    12920 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1301 W Henderson St, Cleburne, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1605 Rock Prairie Rd, College Station, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    800 Riverwood Court, Conroe, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    106 N Denton Tap Rd, Coppell, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2817 S Mayhill Rd, Denton, TX

  • Ennis Regional Medical Center

    803 W Lampasas St, Ennis, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    745 Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4001 Long Prairie Road, Flowermound, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    355-A East Parkwood, Friendswood, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5575 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4402 Williams Drive, Georgetown, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    805 Hill Blvd, Granbury, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4215 S Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    302 S Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4101 Wesley St, Greenville, TX

  • Sabine County Hospital

    2301 Hwy 83 West, Hemphill, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    13034 Eastlake Blvd, Horizon City, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3501 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2300 Clear Creek Rd, Killeen, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1126 S 14th Street, Kingsville, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    201 B Hwy 332 West, Lake Jackson, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4625 Boat Club Rd, Lake Worth, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2301 Ranch Rd 620 South, Lakeway, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    150 N I 35 E, Lancaster, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    702 E Calton Rd, Laredo, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2555 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    651 N. Us Hwy 183, Leander, TX

  • CHI St. Luke's

    1717 Hwy 59 Bypass, Livingston, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1009 N 4Th St, Longview, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3417 20th St, Lubbock, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    503 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    990 Highway 287 N, Mansfield, TX

  • Mercy Hospital-Marietta

    300 Wanda Street, Marietta, OK

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1201 East Ridge Road, McAllen, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4510 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    140 East F. M. 544, Murphy, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    875 Central Dr, Odessa, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    230 Strickland Drive, Orange, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3150 Clarksville Street, Paris, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    4904 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2151 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2501 Jimmy Johnson Blvd, Port Arthur, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    500 Richland Blvd, Prosper, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    819 W Arapaho Rd, Richardson, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2319 Highway 35 N, Rockport, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2051 Gattis School Rd, Round Rock, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8805 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    6102 Fm 3009, Schertz, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    519 North King Street, Seguin, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    920 Medical Plaza Dr, Shenandoah, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    401 E Us Highway 82, Sherman, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    100 W Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    305 Singing Oaks, Spring Branch, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2668 South 31St St., Temple, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    5902 Summerfield Dr, Texarkana, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    7111 Medical Center Drive, Texas City, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    13406 Medical Complex Dr, Tomball, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    822 S Fleishel Avenue, Tyler, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    8902 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2410 Wycon Dr, Waco, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1105 Sante Fe, Weatherford, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1310 N Texas Blvd, Weslaco, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    3300 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    2112 Regional Medical Drive, Wharton, TX

  • Quest Diagnostics

    1518 10Th St, Wichita Falls, TX

Start testing in Texas

Decode your health. Then act on it.

Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Frequently asked questions about Function Health alternatives in Texas

Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.

Get started Contact us

Twice as much for half the price. That's Empirical Health.

100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 190+ Quest lab locations in Texas.

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