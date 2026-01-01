190+ Quest lab locations in Texas
Both track 100+ high-signal biomarkers, and Empirical draws at 190+ Quest lab locations across Texas, the same Quest network Function Health uses. The difference is the price and a care plan you can act on.
Empirical tests most of the same biomarkers as Function Health, then turns the results into an action plan.
|Feature
|Empirical Health
|Function Health
|Price
|$190/year
|$365/year
|Number of biomarkers
|100+
|100+
|ApoB (Apolipoprotein B)
|Lp(a) (Lipoprotein(a))
|hs-CRP (High-sensitivity CRP)
|Full lipid panel
|HbA1c
|Vitamin B12
|Add-on
|Folate
|Add-on
|Personalized nutrition plans
|Wearable integration
|Heart health risk scores
Comprehensive testing of cardiovascular, metabolic, nutritional, and inflammatory function.
My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.
Teresa S.
Empirical Health draws blood through the Quest network across Texas, the same labs Function Health relies on. You'll find Quest patient service centers in Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, Katy, and Corpus Christi, and dozens of smaller towns, so most Texas residents have a location within a short drive. Booking takes a few minutes online, every result comes with a care plan reviewed by an MD, and the panel is $190/year (versus $365/year for Function Health).
All 192Quest lab locations in Texas
Quest Diagnostics
10680 Jones Road, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
10837 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1140 Westmont Dr, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
11454 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
11811 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
11914 Astoria Blvd, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1200 Binz St, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
12121 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
12385 Kingsride Avenue, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1431 Studemont St, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1631 North Loop W, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
17070 Red Oak Dr, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
18322 Clay Rd, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1919 North Loop W, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
3131 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
6410 Fannin Street, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
7030 Bretshire Dr, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
7400 Fannin Street, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
7538 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
7737 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX
MRZ Patient Service Center
7777 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
8200 Wednesbury Lane, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
8610 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
915 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
925 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
930 Fm 1960 Rd E, Houston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
11212 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1139 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1200 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1303 Mccullough Ave, San Antonio, TX
Quest Diagnostics
18707 Hardy Oak Blvd, San Antonio, TX
Quest Diagnostics
3859 E Southcross Blvd, San Antonio, TX
Quest Diagnostics
6100 Bandera Road, San Antonio, TX
Quest Diagnostics
7959 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX
Quest Diagnostics
8538 Ih-35 South, San Antonio, TX
Quest Diagnostics
8601 Village Drive, San Antonio, TX
Quest Diagnostics
8923 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX
Quest Diagnostics
9234 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
Quest Diagnostics
10470 Vista Del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
Quest Diagnostics
14011 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1550 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1810 Murchison Dr, El Paso, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1831 N Zaragoza Road, El Paso, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1900 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX
Quest Diagnostics
4930 Osborne Dr, El Paso, TX
Quest Diagnostics
5255 Woodrow Bean Transmountain Drive, El Paso, TX
Quest Diagnostics
7101 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX
Quest Diagnostics
7470 Cimarron Market Ave, El Paso, TX
Quest Diagnostics
840 E Redd Rd, El Paso, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1151 N Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX
Quest Diagnostics
11613 N Central Expwy, Dallas, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1411 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX
Quest Diagnostics
3430 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX
Quest Diagnostics
3600 Gaston, Dallas, TX
Quest Diagnostics
8230 Walnut Hill Ln, Bldg Iii, Dallas, TX
Quest Diagnostics
2025 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX
Quest Diagnostics
2525 W Anderson Ln, Austin, TX
Quest Diagnostics
3708 Jefferson Street, Austin, TX
Quest Diagnostics
5145 Fm 620 N, Austin, TX
Quest Diagnostics
9911 Brodie Lane, Austin, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1250 8th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Quest Diagnostics
5500 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
Quest Diagnostics
6844 Harris Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
Quest Diagnostics
7630 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
Quest Diagnostics
855 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1331 W Grand Pkwy N, Katy, TX
MRZ Medical
21386 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
Quest Diagnostics
23920 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX
Quest Diagnostics
952 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX
Quest Diagnostics
14101 Northwest Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
Quest Diagnostics
3133 S Alameda Street, Corpus Christi, TX
Quest Diagnostics
6113 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
Quest Diagnostics
3600 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX
Quest Diagnostics
3801 W 15Th St, Plano, TX
Quest Diagnostics
3945 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
Quest Diagnostics
15259 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX
Quest Diagnostics
17510 W Grand Pkwy S, Sugar Land, TX
Quest Diagnostics
17520 W Grand Pkwy S, Sugar Land, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1001 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX
Quest Diagnostics
902 W Randol Mill, Arlington, TX
Matagorda County Hospital
104 7Th St, Bay City, TX
Matagorda County Hospital
1115 Avenue G, Bay City, TX
Outpatient Center Lab Collection Site
1677A W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
Quest Diagnostics
6530 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1652 E Houston Street, Beeville, TX
Quest Diagnostics
200 W Fm 351, Beeville, TX
Quest Diagnostics
12344 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX
Quest Diagnostics
27700 Nw Freeway, Cypress, TX
Quest Diagnostics
2535 Firewheel Parkway, Garland, TX
Quest Diagnostics
2645 Arapaho, Garland, TX
Quest Diagnostics
18955 N Memorial Dr, Humble, TX
Quest Diagnostics
8901 Fm Road 1960, Humble, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1000 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
Quest Diagnostics
3529 Heritage Trace Parkway, Keller, TX
Quest Diagnostics
23824 Hwy 59 North, Kingwood, TX
Quest Diagnostics
4533 Kingwood Dr, Kingwood, TX
Quest Diagnostics
12709 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak, TX
Quest Diagnostics
7323 N Loop 1604 E, Live Oak, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1501 Pioneer Rd, Mesquite, TX
Quest Diagnostics
3230 I- 30 East, Mesquite, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1770 State Highway 46, New Braunfels, TX
Quest Diagnostics
894 Loop 337, New Braunfels, TX
Quest Diagnostics
10228 W Broadway, Pearland, TX
Quest Diagnostics
10907 Memorial Hermann Dr, Pearland, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1601 Main Street, Richmond, TX
Quest Diagnostics
5330 Fm 1640 Rd, Richmond, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1201 Arista Dr, Rockwall, TX
Quest Diagnostics
3070 N Goliad St, Rockwall, TX
Quest Diagnostics
8850 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands, TX
Quest Diagnostics
9305 Pinecroft Dr, The Woodlands, TX
Quest Diagnostics
106 W. Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
Quest Diagnostics
600 N Kobayashi, Webster, TX
Quest Diagnostics
4150 Southwest Drive, Abilene, TX
Quest Diagnostics
14280 Marsh Ln, Addison, TX
Quest Diagnostics
2000 Dr N W Atkinson Blvd, Alice, TX
Quest Diagnostics
730 W Exchange Pkwy, Allen, TX
Quest Diagnostics
2207 S. Western, Amarillo, TX
Drug Test Service of East Texas
203 Us Highway 175 W, Athens, TX
Quest Diagnostics
124 Industrial Ave, Azle, TX
Quest Diagnostics
3445 Phelan Blvd, Beaumont, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1615 Hospital Pkwy, Bedford, TX
Quest Diagnostics
6700 W. Loop S, Bellaire, TX
Quest Diagnostics
430 W Bandera Rd, Boerne, TX
Quest Diagnostics
690 Old San Antonio Rd, Buda, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1505 W Wilshire Blvd, Burleson, TX
Quest Diagnostics
4333 North Josey Lane Plaza Ii, Carrollton, TX
Quest Diagnostics
12920 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1301 W Henderson St, Cleburne, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1605 Rock Prairie Rd, College Station, TX
Quest Diagnostics
800 Riverwood Court, Conroe, TX
Quest Diagnostics
106 N Denton Tap Rd, Coppell, TX
Quest Diagnostics
2817 S Mayhill Rd, Denton, TX
Ennis Regional Medical Center
803 W Lampasas St, Ennis, TX
Quest Diagnostics
745 Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound, TX
Quest Diagnostics
4001 Long Prairie Road, Flowermound, TX
Quest Diagnostics
355-A East Parkwood, Friendswood, TX
Quest Diagnostics
5575 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX
Quest Diagnostics
4402 Williams Drive, Georgetown, TX
Quest Diagnostics
805 Hill Blvd, Granbury, TX
Quest Diagnostics
4215 S Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
Quest Diagnostics
302 S Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX
Quest Diagnostics
4101 Wesley St, Greenville, TX
Sabine County Hospital
2301 Hwy 83 West, Hemphill, TX
Quest Diagnostics
13034 Eastlake Blvd, Horizon City, TX
Quest Diagnostics
3501 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX
Quest Diagnostics
2300 Clear Creek Rd, Killeen, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1126 S 14th Street, Kingsville, TX
Quest Diagnostics
201 B Hwy 332 West, Lake Jackson, TX
Quest Diagnostics
4625 Boat Club Rd, Lake Worth, TX
Quest Diagnostics
2301 Ranch Rd 620 South, Lakeway, TX
Quest Diagnostics
150 N I 35 E, Lancaster, TX
Quest Diagnostics
702 E Calton Rd, Laredo, TX
Quest Diagnostics
2555 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX
Quest Diagnostics
651 N. Us Hwy 183, Leander, TX
CHI St. Luke's
1717 Hwy 59 Bypass, Livingston, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1009 N 4Th St, Longview, TX
Quest Diagnostics
3417 20th St, Lubbock, TX
Quest Diagnostics
503 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX
Quest Diagnostics
990 Highway 287 N, Mansfield, TX
Mercy Hospital-Marietta
300 Wanda Street, Marietta, OK
Quest Diagnostics
1201 East Ridge Road, McAllen, TX
Quest Diagnostics
4510 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX
Quest Diagnostics
140 East F. M. 544, Murphy, TX
Quest Diagnostics
875 Central Dr, Odessa, TX
Quest Diagnostics
230 Strickland Drive, Orange, TX
Quest Diagnostics
3150 Clarksville Street, Paris, TX
Quest Diagnostics
4904 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
Quest Diagnostics
2151 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton, TX
Quest Diagnostics
2501 Jimmy Johnson Blvd, Port Arthur, TX
Quest Diagnostics
500 Richland Blvd, Prosper, TX
Quest Diagnostics
819 W Arapaho Rd, Richardson, TX
Quest Diagnostics
2319 Highway 35 N, Rockport, TX
Quest Diagnostics
2051 Gattis School Rd, Round Rock, TX
Quest Diagnostics
8805 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
Quest Diagnostics
6102 Fm 3009, Schertz, TX
Quest Diagnostics
519 North King Street, Seguin, TX
Quest Diagnostics
920 Medical Plaza Dr, Shenandoah, TX
Quest Diagnostics
401 E Us Highway 82, Sherman, TX
Quest Diagnostics
100 W Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX
Quest Diagnostics
305 Singing Oaks, Spring Branch, TX
Quest Diagnostics
2668 South 31St St., Temple, TX
Quest Diagnostics
5902 Summerfield Dr, Texarkana, TX
Quest Diagnostics
7111 Medical Center Drive, Texas City, TX
Quest Diagnostics
13406 Medical Complex Dr, Tomball, TX
Quest Diagnostics
822 S Fleishel Avenue, Tyler, TX
Quest Diagnostics
8902 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
Quest Diagnostics
2410 Wycon Dr, Waco, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1105 Sante Fe, Weatherford, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1310 N Texas Blvd, Weslaco, TX
Quest Diagnostics
3300 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills, TX
Quest Diagnostics
2112 Regional Medical Drive, Wharton, TX
Quest Diagnostics
1518 10Th St, Wichita Falls, TX
Function Health stops with testing. We help you act on your results.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Still have questions? We're here to help you make the right choice for your health.
100+ biomarkers. AI-powered insights. 190+ Quest lab locations in Texas.