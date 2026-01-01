For Employers
Heart disease is the #1 cause of death for working-age adults. Most of it is preventable. Empirical gives your team the tests, the clinicians, and the daily app guidance to catch it early and change the trajectory.
Healthier, more focused teams
Lower long-term medical spend
A benefit employees actually use
How we partner
Employers
Custom rollout, volume pricing, and a dedicated onboarding lead. We work with your benefits team to launch in weeks.
Benefits consultants
Add preventive cardiovascular care to the clients you advise. Co-branded materials, shared reporting, and a single point of contact at Empirical.
Groups & small teams
Buy memberships for your team in minutes. No paperwork, no minimum, HSA/FSA eligible.
What your team gets
Empirical pairs comprehensive testing with the daily guidance most preventive programs leave out.
Every member gets a comprehensive draw including ApoB, Lp(a), hs-CRP, and the rest of the heart-health panel most primary care never orders.
Empirical has run over half a million biomarker tests. We know what the numbers mean, and what to do next.
Each employee gets a plan tuned to their biomarkers, with daily nutrition, exercise, and sleep guidance in the app.
Heart rate, blood pressure, sleep, and activity feed into each plan. The app meets people where they already are.
Our clinicians designed the panel around what the American Heart Association recommends, and what changes behavior. Every test has a clear next step.
We handle enrollment comms, lab logistics, and engagement reporting. You get a launch plan, not a project.
Inside the app
AI food logging that surfaces sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat. Plans align with DASH and the latest AHA dietary guidance.
Every panel rolls up into a heart-disease risk view employees can actually act on. Recheck twice a year and watch it move.
Personalized plans that read from Apple Watch and other wearables. Built around what each employee can sustain, not a generic minutes-per-week target.
Sleep tracking that connects rest patterns to blood pressure, heart rate, and recovery.
How it works
Step 1
Buy memberships online for teams under 500, or work with our team on a custom rollout. Employees get a personalized invitation.
Step 2
Employees visit one of 2,200+ partner labs for a 100+ biomarker draw. No PCP referral needed.
Step 3
Each employee gets a personalized plan based on their results. The Empirical app supports the 2,000 small choices per year that drive heart health.
Rolling out Empirical
A dedicated lead works with you through design, launch, and ongoing reporting.
1. Design
We work with your benefits team to decide who is eligible, how much you contribute, and when invites go out.
2. Onboard
Custom comms, an HR-ready FAQ, and a dedicated onboarding lead. Most employers go live in under 30 days.
3. Measure
Aggregate engagement and population-level biomarker trends, refreshed each cycle. Individual results stay private to the employee.
For leadership
Executive plans add deeper cardiovascular workups, advanced lipid testing, and continuous monitoring across blood pressure, sleep, and activity. Same Empirical care team, same app, broader panel.
Advanced lipid panel, including ApoB and Lp(a)
Continuous blood pressure and heart rate monitoring through Apple Watch
Priority clinician access for results review
Aggregate-only reporting back to the company
HIPAA-compliant. Aggregate reporting only. Individual results are private to the employee and their Empirical care team.
Give your team a benefit they'll actually use. Reach out and we'll have you up and running in days.