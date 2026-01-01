 New: 100+ health biomarkers for $190

For Employers

Empirical for work.

Heart disease is the #1 cause of death for working-age adults. Most of it is preventable. Empirical gives your team the tests, the clinicians, and the daily app guidance to catch it early and change the trajectory.

  • Healthier, more focused teams

  • Lower long-term medical spend

  • A benefit employees actually use

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How we partner

Three ways to bring Empirical to your team.

Employers

500+ employees

Custom rollout, volume pricing, and a dedicated onboarding lead. We work with your benefits team to launch in weeks.

Benefits consultants

For your book of business

Add preventive cardiovascular care to the clients you advise. Co-branded materials, shared reporting, and a single point of contact at Empirical.

Groups & small teams

Under 500 employees

Buy memberships for your team in minutes. No paperwork, no minimum, HSA/FSA eligible.

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What your team gets

A complete program, not just a lab test.

Empirical pairs comprehensive testing with the daily guidance most preventive programs leave out.

100+ biomarker panel, twice a year

Every member gets a comprehensive draw including ApoB, Lp(a), hs-CRP, and the rest of the heart-health panel most primary care never orders.

500,000 tests completed

Empirical has run over half a million biomarker tests. We know what the numbers mean, and what to do next.

Personalized care plans

Each employee gets a plan tuned to their biomarkers, with daily nutrition, exercise, and sleep guidance in the app.

Apple Watch and wearable integration

Heart rate, blood pressure, sleep, and activity feed into each plan. The app meets people where they already are.

AHA-recommended biomarkers

Our clinicians designed the panel around what the American Heart Association recommends, and what changes behavior. Every test has a clear next step.

Onboarding support for HR

We handle enrollment comms, lab logistics, and engagement reporting. You get a launch plan, not a project.

Inside the app

Daily guidance for the 2,000 decisions a year that shape heart health.

Nutrition

AI food logging that surfaces sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat. Plans align with DASH and the latest AHA dietary guidance.

Cardiac risk

Every panel rolls up into a heart-disease risk view employees can actually act on. Recheck twice a year and watch it move.

Exercise

Personalized plans that read from Apple Watch and other wearables. Built around what each employee can sustain, not a generic minutes-per-week target.

Sleep

Sleep tracking that connects rest patterns to blood pressure, heart rate, and recovery.

How it works

From kickoff to lab results in under 30 days.

Step 1

Activate

Buy memberships online for teams under 500, or work with our team on a custom rollout. Employees get a personalized invitation.

Step 2

Test

Employees visit one of 2,200+ partner labs for a 100+ biomarker draw. No PCP referral needed.

Step 3

Act

Each employee gets a personalized plan based on their results. The Empirical app supports the 2,000 small choices per year that drive heart health.

Rolling out Empirical

We do the heavy lifting, so your benefits team doesn't have to.

A dedicated lead works with you through design, launch, and ongoing reporting.

1. Design

Program design

We work with your benefits team to decide who is eligible, how much you contribute, and when invites go out.

2. Onboard

Launch support

Custom comms, an HR-ready FAQ, and a dedicated onboarding lead. Most employers go live in under 30 days.

3. Measure

Ongoing reporting

Aggregate engagement and population-level biomarker trends, refreshed each cycle. Individual results stay private to the employee.

For leadership

Your leaders are your edge.

Executive plans add deeper cardiovascular workups, advanced lipid testing, and continuous monitoring across blood pressure, sleep, and activity. Same Empirical care team, same app, broader panel.

Built for high-performing teams

  • Advanced lipid panel, including ApoB and Lp(a)

  • Continuous blood pressure and heart rate monitoring through Apple Watch

  • Priority clinician access for results review

  • Aggregate-only reporting back to the company

HIPAA-compliant. Aggregate reporting only. Individual results are private to the employee and their Empirical care team.

It's preventive care, not paperwork.

Give your team a benefit they'll actually use. Reach out and we'll have you up and running in days.

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