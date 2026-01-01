For Employers
Give your team 100+ biomarkers, personalized care, and daily guidance to catch heart disease early and stay ahead of it.
Why It Matters
Most cases are preventable. Standard primary care misses early warning signs. Empirical gives your team the tests, the data, and the daily guidance they need to change the trajectory.
100+ biomarkers, including ApoB and Lp(a)
Clear, plain-English results, not just a PDF
Custom nutrition, exercise, and sleep plans
Apple Watch and wearable integration
HSA/FSA eligible
What Your Team Gets
Empirical pairs comprehensive testing with the daily guidance most preventive programs leave out.
Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.
Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.
Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.
Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.
Plans
Small teams
Buy memberships for your team in minutes. No paperwork, no minimum, HSA/FSA eligible.
Self-serve checkout
$190 per member
Live in days, not months
Employers
Custom rollout, volume pricing, and dedicated onboarding. We work with your benefits team to launch in weeks.
Volume pricing
Dedicated onboarding
Aggregate engagement reporting
How It Works
Step 1
Buy memberships online or work with our team on a custom rollout. Employees get a personalized invitation.
Step 2
Employees visit one of 2,200+ partner labs for a 100+ biomarker draw. No PCP referral needed.
Step 3
Each employee gets a personalized plan based on their results. The Empirical app supports daily nutrition, exercise, and sleep choices.
HIPAA-compliant. Aggregate reporting only. Individual results are private to the employee and their Empirical care team.
Reach out and we'll have you up and running in days.