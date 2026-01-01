For Employers

Healthier teams, measurable results.

Give your team 100+ biomarkers, personalized care, and daily guidance to catch heart disease early and stay ahead of it.

Contact us Buy memberships

Why It Matters

Heart disease is the #1 cause of death for working-age adults.

Most cases are preventable. Standard primary care misses early warning signs. Empirical gives your team the tests, the data, and the daily guidance they need to change the trajectory.

  • 100+ biomarkers, including ApoB and Lp(a)

  • Clear, plain-English results, not just a PDF

  • Custom nutrition, exercise, and sleep plans

  • Apple Watch and wearable integration

  • HSA/FSA eligible

What Your Team Gets

A complete program, not just a lab test.

Empirical pairs comprehensive testing with the daily guidance most preventive programs leave out.

Nutrition tracking screenshot
Nutrition Tracking

Log meals with AI-powered food recognition. Track the nutrients that matter for heart health—sodium, potassium, fiber, and saturated fat—aligned with DASH diet guidelines.

Meal recommendations screenshot
Meal Recommendations

Personalized DASH-aligned meal suggestions based on dietary preferences and health goals. Making the heart-healthy choice the easy choice.

Exercise guidance screenshot
Exercise Guidance

Integration with Apple Watch and other wearables to track activity. Personalized exercise plans that fit your fitness level.

Sleep tracking screenshot
Sleep Optimization

Sleep tracking and insights to help you understand how rest impacts your heart health.

Plans

Pick the path that fits your team's size.

Small teams

Under 500 employees

Buy memberships for your team in minutes. No paperwork, no minimum, HSA/FSA eligible.

  • Self-serve checkout

  • $190 per member

  • Live in days, not months

Buy memberships

Employers

500+ employees

Custom rollout, volume pricing, and dedicated onboarding. We work with your benefits team to launch in weeks.

  • Volume pricing

  • Dedicated onboarding

  • Aggregate engagement reporting

Contact us

How It Works

From kickoff to lab results in under 30 days.

Step 1

Activate

Buy memberships online or work with our team on a custom rollout. Employees get a personalized invitation.

Step 2

Test

Employees visit one of 2,200+ partner labs for a 100+ biomarker draw. No PCP referral needed.

Step 3

Act

Each employee gets a personalized plan based on their results. The Empirical app supports daily nutrition, exercise, and sleep choices.

HIPAA-compliant. Aggregate reporting only. Individual results are private to the employee and their Empirical care team.

Ready to give your team the gift of better health?

Reach out and we'll have you up and running in days.

Contact us Buy memberships