Empirical Health Radar
Introducing Empirical Health Radar, a science-backed score that summarizes 40 health metrics from your blood test and Apple or Android Watch.
Empirical Health Radar is 100% free. Premium add-ons are available for as low as $7/mo with a 7-day free trial.
Our algorithm incorporates data from your wearable, lab results, and other biomarkers to give you a comprehensive look into your health.
Gain comprehensive insights into
Heart health
Breathing
Deep sleep & REM
Exercise
Kidney and liver health
Mental health
Step 1
Download Empirical Health
Easy onboarding to the Empirical Health app. Free on iOS and Android.
Step 2
Connect your wearable
Use your existing devices to track your data. Support for Fitbit and Pixel watches coming soon.
Step 3
Check your score
Your score becomes more accurate as you add biometric data.
Get started for free, then unlock premium add-ons and features for as low as $7 / mo.