Why a pill matters

The barrier was never the science. It was the needle.

About 6 million Americans have high LDL despite a statin and qualify for a PCSK9 inhibitor. Only about 1% take one. Cost and prior authorization play a part, but a lot of it is the injection, the pharmacy trip, and the refrigeration.

A once-daily pill fits into the same routine as a statin. Read the full breakdown .