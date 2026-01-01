FDA approved • Not yet available
A once-daily pill that lowers LDL by 56 to 60% and Lp(a) by 28%. Join the waitlist and we'll email you the moment it's available.
What the trial showed
Results from the phase 3 CORALreef Lipids trial of 2,912 adults, added on top of a statin.
About the same drop as the injectable PCSK9 inhibitors, on top of a statin.
The particle count that tracks cardiovascular risk more closely than LDL alone.
An inherited risk factor most cholesterol drugs can't touch.
Hit both a 50%-or-greater LDL drop and an LDL under 55 mg/dL in the trial, versus 1.2% on placebo.
Why a pill matters
About 6 million Americans have high LDL despite a statin and qualify for a PCSK9 inhibitor. Only about 1% take one. Cost and prior authorization play a part, but a lot of it is the injection, the pharmacy trip, and the refrigeration.
A once-daily pill fits into the same routine as a statin. Read the full breakdown .
Every PCSK9 inhibitor before this one was an injection. An oral option removes the most common reason people never start.
What will Lipfendra cost?
List price is about $315 a month. Most people won't pay list price, and coverage will vary by plan as it reaches formularies.
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Drug
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Form
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List price
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Oral PCSK9 inhibitor
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Daily pill
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~$315/mo (~$3,780/yr)
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Repatha, Praluent
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Injection (every 2-4 weeks)
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~$5,850/yr
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Generic high-intensity statin
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Daily pill
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~$24-144/yr
How the waitlist works
Step 1
Add your email today. The FDA approved the oral PCSK9 inhibitor, but it isn't on pharmacy shelves yet.
Step 2
We track the launch and formulary coverage, and email you the day it's ready to prescribe.
Step 3
See where your LDL, ApoB, and Lp(a) stand so you and your clinician can decide what comes next.
Questions
Lipfendra (enlicitide) is Merck's once-daily pill and the first oral PCSK9 inhibitor the FDA has approved. Every PCSK9 inhibitor before it was an injection.
In the phase 3 CORALreef Lipids trial of 2,912 adults, it lowered LDL by 56% to 60% on top of a statin, roughly the same as injectable PCSK9 inhibitors like Repatha. It also lowered non-HDL cholesterol, ApoB, and Lp(a).
Not yet. The FDA approved it, but it takes time to reach pharmacies and appear on insurance formularies. Join the waitlist and we'll email you when it's available.
The list price is about $315 for a 30-day supply, or roughly $3,780 a year, below the ~$5,850 list price of the injectable PCSK9 inhibitors. Most people won't pay list price. As a new drug, coverage will vary by plan, and insurers may require a documented statin trial first.
Empirical is a proactive primary care practice. We measure your LDL, ApoB, and Lp(a), and your clinician reviews whether your current regimen is getting you to goal. When the oral PCSK9 inhibitor is available, we can factor it into that plan.
Join the waitlist for the first oral PCSK9 inhibitor. We'll email you as soon as it can be prescribed.