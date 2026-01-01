ApoB counts the number of harmful cholesterol particles in your blood. These are the particles that cause plaque buildup in your arteries. About 15-20% of people have high ApoB but normal cholesterol on a standard test. The 2026 AHA/ACC guidelines introduced ApoB targets alongside LDL and total cholesterol targets, reflecting growing evidence that ApoB is a more accurate predictor of heart disease risk.

In NHANES 2015-2016, the median ApoB was about 76 mg/dL for adults aged 18-29 and 88 mg/dL for adults aged 70 and older. The chart below shows the full distribution by age and sex.

Median ApoB by age and sex, with the 10th to 90th percentile band. Source: NHANES 2015-2016 (weighted estimates).