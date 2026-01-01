Calcium is vital for bone health, muscle contraction, nerve function, and blood clotting.

In NHANES 2021-2023, the median calcium was about 9.4 mg/dL for adults aged 18-29 and 9.4 mg/dL for adults aged 70 and older. The chart below shows the full distribution by age and sex.

Median calcium by age and sex, with the 10th to 90th percentile band. Source: NHANES 2021-2023 (weighted estimates).