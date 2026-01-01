ApoB is a more accurate measure of “bad” cholesterol than LDL. ApoA1 is a more accurate measure of “good” cholesterol than HDL. The ratio of ApoB to ApoA1 is one of the strongest predictors of cardiovascular risk.

Apolipoprotein B/A1 Ratio tends to fall with age (correlation with age, r = -0.07). The chart below shows the median by 5-year age bin and a linear trend line.