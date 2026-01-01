Looking for a Function Health alternative? Empirical Health offers comprehensive biomarker testing at a lower price point, with over 100 biomarkers measured including ApoB, Lp(a), advanced cholesterol panels, metabolic markers, and more. Get detailed insights into your heart health and overall wellness with convenient Quest Lab locations nationwide.

Empirical Health is significantly less expensive: $190 for the initial panel, MD review, and follow-up telehealth visit, compared to $365/year for Function Health. In New York and New Jersey, Function Health charges even more—up to $900—due to state regulations. Empirical Health is available in NY and NJ at the same $190 price.

Both services offer 100+ biomarkers, including the most clinically actionable markers: ApoB, Lp(a), advanced lipids, hs-CRP, and insulin resistance markers. Function Health requires two separate blood draws on different days, while Empirical Health requires just one. Empirical Health includes a board-certified MD review and follow-up telehealth visit, whereas Function Health does not include any doctor consultation. If you need prescriptions, referrals, or ongoing care, Empirical Health provides that as part of the service—Function Health delivers results via a web dashboard with no medical follow-up. Vitamin B12 and Folate are add-ons with Function Health but included in Empirical’s base panel.

“I have never gotten results that are this detailed or custom to my lifestyle and personal goals.”

With Empirical Health, you get more than just numbers—you get a personalized care plan and a real doctor who can help you take action on your results.