In the book Outlive, Dr. Peter Attia recommends comprehensive blood testing focused on the “Four Horsemen” of chronic disease: cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and metabolic dysfunction. Key biomarkers include ApoB, Lp(a), advanced lipid panels, glucose and insulin markers, inflammation markers like hs-CRP, liver and kidney function, and thyroid hormones. Empirical Health measures a complete set of biomarkers, inspired by Outlive, and includes a consultation with a real doctor.