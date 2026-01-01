Lp(a) is the strongest inherited risk factor for heart disease. Your level is set mostly by genetics, not lifestyle. The 2026 AHA/ACC guidelines now recommend that everyone get their Lp(a) tested at least once in their lifetime.

Lipoprotein a tends to rise with age (correlation with age, r = +0.10). The chart below shows the median by 5-year age bin and a linear trend line.