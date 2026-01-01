hs-CRP measures inflammation in your body. Chronic inflammation is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Levels below 1 mg/L are low risk. Levels between 1-3 mg/L are moderate risk. Above 3 mg/L is high risk.

hs-CRP and CRP measure the same protein (C-reactive protein), but hs-CRP uses a more sensitive assay that can detect much lower concentrations. Standard CRP tests are used to detect significant inflammation from infections or autoimmune conditions, while hs-CRP is specifically designed to measure the subtle, low-grade inflammation that predicts cardiovascular risk.