Hba1c (A1C) measures average blood sugar levels over the past 2-3 months, helping diagnose and monitor diabetes. An A1C below 5.7% is normal, 5.7-6.4% indicates prediabetes (increased risk of developing diabetes), and 6.5% or higher indicates diabetes. The test works by measuring the percentage of hemoglobin proteins in your blood that have glucose attached. A1c and HbA1c are synonyms.