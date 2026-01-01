 New: 100+ health biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

The easiest way to test your A1C in Hooks.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

2,000+ testing locations

100 biomarkers, including A1C

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for only $190

What is Hemoglobin A1c?

A1C measures your average blood sugar over the past 2-3 months. Below 5.7% is normal. Between 5.7-6.4% signals prediabetes. 6.5% or higher indicates diabetes. The 2026 AHA/ACC guidelines include A1C in the new PREVENT equations for predicting heart disease, because blood sugar control directly impacts cardiovascular risk.

What is a normal A1c by age?

A1c rises gradually with age. In NHANES 2021-2023, the median A1c for adults under 30 was about 5.1%. By age 60, the median reaches 5.7%, sitting right at the prediabetes threshold. The 90th percentile widens sharply after age 40, reflecting the rising prevalence of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes in middle and older age.

Median and 10th to 90th percentile A1c by age and sex, NHANES 2021-2023 Median A1c by age and sex, with the 10th to 90th percentile band. Source: NHANES 2021-2023 (n = 6,002 adults), weighted estimates.

HbA1c vs A1c

HbA1c and A1c are the same test. The full name is hemoglobin A1c, which gets shortened to either HbA1c or A1c depending on context. Doctors and lab reports tend to write “HbA1c” or “hemoglobin A1c.” Patients, news articles, and ADA materials usually just say “A1c.”

There is no difference in what is measured, how the blood is drawn, the reference ranges, or how the result is interpreted. If your lab report shows one and your doctor mentions the other, they are talking about the same number.

You may also see “glycated hemoglobin” or “glycohemoglobin” used interchangeably. These describe the underlying biology (hemoglobin with glucose attached) rather than the specific test.

What does an A1c of 5.7 mean?

An A1c of 5.7% sits right at the threshold where prediabetes begins. Below 5.7% is normal. 5.7-6.4% is prediabetes. 6.5% or higher indicates diabetes. So 5.7% is the bottom edge of the prediabetes range.

In practical terms, an A1c of 5.7% corresponds to an estimated average glucose of about 117 mg/dL. That is mildly elevated, not dangerous on its own, but a signal that your body is starting to struggle with blood sugar regulation. Without changes, roughly 5-10% of people with prediabetes progress to type 2 diabetes each year.

The good news is that 5.7% is one of the most reversible numbers in medicine. Losing 5-7% of body weight, exercising 150 minutes a week, and reducing refined carbs and sugar brings most people back under 5.7%. The Diabetes Prevention Program trial found these changes cut the risk of progressing to diabetes by 58%, more than the leading medication.

If your A1c is 5.7%, retest in 3-6 months to see the trend. Looking at fasting glucose and fasting insulin alongside it gives a fuller picture.

Get tested at any of 2,200+ locations.
Including in Hooks, TX.

Measure

Test beyond A1C. Get 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, drop into one of 2,200 testing sites to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a) and cholesterol to gain insight into your current heart health.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

How It Works

Some questions we've heard before

Not seeing your question here? Check our full FAQ page or contact us.

View full FAQs Contact us

Heart disease kills more people than all cancers combined. Don't let it be you.

Stop by one of 2,200 testing sites today and start your journey to better heart health.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone