What is AST?

AST is an enzyme found in the liver and other organs. High levels may indicate liver damage.

Get tested at any of 2,200+ locations.
Including in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Measure

Test beyond AST. Get 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, drop into any of the 2,200 Quest Labs locations to track over 85+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a) and cholesterol to gain insight into your current heart health.

Heart

Chol/HDLc Ratio

HDL

Triglycerides

ApoB

Lp(a)

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

LDL

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

Free T4

TSH

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Blood

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

hs-CRP

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

