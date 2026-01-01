HSA/FSA Eligible

Peter Attia Blood Tests in Lemoore, CA.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

2,000+ testing locations

100+ biomarkers tested

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for only $190

Peter Attia Blood Tests

In the book Outlive, Dr. Peter Attia recommends comprehensive blood testing focused on the “Four Horsemen” of chronic disease: cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and metabolic dysfunction. Key biomarkers include ApoB, Lp(a), advanced lipid panels, glucose and insulin markers, inflammation markers like hs-CRP, liver and kidney function, and thyroid hormones. Empirical Health measures a complete set of biomarkers, inspired by Outlive, and includes a consultation with a real doctor.

Get tested at any of 2,200+ locations.
Including in Lemoore, CA.

Measure

Test beyond Peter Attia blood tests. Get 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, drop into one of 2,200 testing sites to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a) and cholesterol to gain insight into your current heart health.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

How It Works

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Heart disease kills more people than all cancers combined. Don't let it be you.

Stop by one of 2,200 testing sites today and start your journey to better heart health.

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