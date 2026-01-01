A normal Abs. Eosinophils is 15 – 500 cells/µL. Higher is better.

Allergic conditions (asthma, hay fever, eczema, food allergies) are the most common cause of elevated eosinophils in developed countries. Parasitic infections are the leading cause worldwide. Drug reactions (especially to antibiotics and anticonvulsants) and autoimmune conditions like eosinophilic esophagitis also raise levels.

Low eosinophils are generally not clinically significant. Acute stress and corticosteroid use can temporarily suppress them. Corticosteroids are also used therapeutically to lower dangerously high eosinophils.

Managing underlying allergies and asthma with appropriate medications (antihistamines, inhaled corticosteroids, biologics like dupilumab) is the most effective way to lower elevated eosinophils. Identifying and avoiding allergic triggers can help as well. If you have traveled internationally and have elevated eosinophils, your doctor may screen for parasitic infections.