A normal Abs. Lymphocytes is Above 850 cells/µL. Higher is better.

Low lymphocytes (lymphopenia) are commonly caused by acute viral infections, corticosteroid use, physical or emotional stress, and autoimmune conditions like lupus. HIV specifically destroys CD4 T cells, a subset of lymphocytes. Immunosuppressant medications (like methotrexate, mycophenolate, and rituximab) can significantly lower lymphocyte counts.

High lymphocytes (lymphocytosis) are typical during viral infections like mononucleosis, influenza, and COVID-19. A transient rise after vaccination is also normal. Chronic elevation without an obvious infection may indicate chronic lymphocytic leukemia or other lymphoproliferative disorders.

Regular exercise, adequate sleep, stress management, and a nutrient-rich diet support healthy immune function and lymphocyte balance. Chronic stress and sleep deprivation can suppress lymphocyte counts. There are no specific foods that raise or lower lymphocytes directly, but overall immune health depends on adequate nutrition.