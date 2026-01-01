Normal range: Above 850 cells/µL (higher is better)
Lymphocytes are the backbone of your adaptive immune system. They include T cells (which attack infected cells), B cells (which make antibodies), and NK cells (which kill virus-infected and cancerous cells). Unlike neutrophils that respond in hours, lymphocytes mount a targeted, long-lasting immune response. Low lymphocytes may indicate immune suppression, while high counts often signal a viral infection.
A normal Abs. Lymphocytes is Above 850 cells/µL. Higher is better.
Low lymphocytes (lymphopenia) are commonly caused by acute viral infections, corticosteroid use, physical or emotional stress, and autoimmune conditions like lupus. HIV specifically destroys CD4 T cells, a subset of lymphocytes. Immunosuppressant medications (like methotrexate, mycophenolate, and rituximab) can significantly lower lymphocyte counts.
High lymphocytes (lymphocytosis) are typical during viral infections like mononucleosis, influenza, and COVID-19. A transient rise after vaccination is also normal. Chronic elevation without an obvious infection may indicate chronic lymphocytic leukemia or other lymphoproliferative disorders.
Regular exercise, adequate sleep, stress management, and a nutrient-rich diet support healthy immune function and lymphocyte balance. Chronic stress and sleep deprivation can suppress lymphocyte counts. There are no specific foods that raise or lower lymphocytes directly, but overall immune health depends on adequate nutrition.
Lymphocytes are white blood cells that help fight viral infections and produce antibodies for immune response.
Absolute Lymphocytes tends to fall with age (correlation with age, r = -0.19). The chart below shows the median by 5-year age bin and a linear trend line.
Abs. Lymphocytes is most highly correlated with Absolute Basophils and White Blood Cell Count. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Abs. Lymphocytes, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
Abs. Lymphocytes comes in a complete blood count (CBC) (about $29–$45). Empirical's $190 panel adds WBC, Hemoglobin, and 100+ other biomarkers.
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