A normal Abs. Neutrophils is Above 1500 cells/µL. Higher is better.

Low neutrophils (neutropenia) can result from viral infections, autoimmune conditions, bone marrow suppression, chemotherapy, or certain medications like clozapine, carbamazepine, and methimazole. Benign ethnic neutropenia is common in people of African and Middle Eastern descent and is not harmful.

High neutrophils are usually a normal response to bacterial infection, physical stress, surgery, or corticosteroid use. Smoking chronically raises the neutrophil count. Intense exercise can temporarily spike neutrophils for several hours. Persistently elevated counts without an obvious cause should be evaluated further.

Quitting smoking is the most impactful lifestyle change for people with chronically elevated neutrophils. Good hygiene and infection prevention are important for people with neutropenia. There are no specific dietary interventions that directly target neutrophil count.