Normal range: Above 1500 cells/µL (higher is better)
Neutrophils are the most abundant type of white blood cell and your immune system's first responders. When bacteria invade, neutrophils rush to the site within hours. The absolute neutrophil count (ANC) tells you how many are circulating. Elevated ANC usually means your body is fighting an infection or dealing with inflammation. Very low ANC (neutropenia) leaves you vulnerable to bacterial infections.
A normal Abs. Neutrophils is Above 1500 cells/µL. Higher is better.
Low neutrophils (neutropenia) can result from viral infections, autoimmune conditions, bone marrow suppression, chemotherapy, or certain medications like clozapine, carbamazepine, and methimazole. Benign ethnic neutropenia is common in people of African and Middle Eastern descent and is not harmful.
High neutrophils are usually a normal response to bacterial infection, physical stress, surgery, or corticosteroid use. Smoking chronically raises the neutrophil count. Intense exercise can temporarily spike neutrophils for several hours. Persistently elevated counts without an obvious cause should be evaluated further.
Quitting smoking is the most impactful lifestyle change for people with chronically elevated neutrophils. Good hygiene and infection prevention are important for people with neutropenia. There are no specific dietary interventions that directly target neutrophil count.
Neutrophils are white blood cells that fight bacterial infections. They are the most abundant type of white blood cell.
Absolute Neutrophils stays relatively flat across adult ages (correlation with age, r = +0.03). Most of the spread in the chart below comes from differences between people rather than from age.
Abs. Neutrophils is most highly correlated with Absolute Monocytes and Platelet Count. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Abs. Neutrophils, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
Abs. Neutrophils comes in a complete blood count (CBC) (about $29–$45). Empirical's $190 panel adds WBC, Hemoglobin, and 100+ other biomarkers.
You can measure your Abs. Neutrophils for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
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