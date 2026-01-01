The A/G ratio compares your liver-produced albumin to your immune globulins. It captures the balance between nutritional health and immune activation in a single number. A ratio below 1.0 means you have more globulins than albumin, which can signal liver disease, chronic infection, or a plasma cell disorder.

Albumin/Globulin Ratio stays relatively flat across adult ages (correlation with age, r = -0.04). Most of the spread in the chart below comes from differences between people rather than from age.