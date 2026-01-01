Normal range: 1.1 – 2.5 (higher is better)
The A/G ratio compares your liver-produced albumin to your immune globulins. It captures the balance between nutritional health and immune activation in a single number. A ratio below 1.0 means you have more globulins than albumin, which can signal liver disease, chronic infection, or a plasma cell disorder. A high ratio is less commonly a concern.
A normal A/G Ratio is 1.1 – 2.5. Higher is better.
A low A/G ratio results from low albumin (liver disease, kidney disease, malnutrition), high globulin (chronic infections, autoimmune conditions, myeloma), or both. A very low ratio warrants investigation for multiple myeloma.
Because the A/G ratio is derived from albumin and globulin, the same lifestyle factors and medications that affect those individual markers affect this ratio. Improving nutrition, reducing chronic inflammation, and moderating alcohol intake can help normalize it from the albumin side. Treating underlying infections or autoimmune conditions addresses the globulin side.
The A/G ratio compares your liver-produced albumin to your immune globulins. It captures the balance between nutritional health and immune activation in a single number. A ratio below 1.0 means you have more globulins than albumin, which can signal liver disease, chronic infection, or a plasma cell disorder.
Albumin/Globulin Ratio stays relatively flat across adult ages (correlation with age, r = -0.04). Most of the spread in the chart below comes from differences between people rather than from age.
A/G Ratio is most highly correlated with High-sensitivity C-reactive Protein and Globulin. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with A/G Ratio, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
A/G Ratio isn't ordered on its own — it's derived from a comprehensive metabolic panel, which runs about $29–$55 at Quest or LabCorp, or $190 as part of a 100+ biomarker panel from Empirical Health.
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