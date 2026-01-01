A normal Albumin is 3.4 – 5.4 g/dL. Higher is better.

Low albumin is most often caused by chronic liver disease (cirrhosis), which impairs the liver's ability to produce it. Nephrotic syndrome (a kidney condition) causes albumin to leak into urine. Chronic inflammation from conditions like rheumatoid arthritis or Crohn's disease diverts the liver's resources away from albumin production. Severe malnutrition and prolonged hospitalization also lower levels.

Lifestyle factors matter too. A diet consistently low in protein can reduce albumin over time. Chronic heavy alcohol use damages the liver and is a common driver. Staying well-nourished with adequate protein, managing inflammation, and avoiding excess alcohol are the most effective ways to maintain healthy albumin.

Medications rarely cause low albumin directly, but some (like corticosteroids and certain chemotherapy drugs) can contribute indirectly by promoting protein breakdown or fluid shifts. High albumin is uncommon and almost always caused by dehydration rather than overproduction.