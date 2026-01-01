A normal ALP is 44 – 147 U/L. Lower is better.

Elevated ALP from the liver usually indicates bile duct obstruction, whether from gallstones, tumors, or drug-induced cholestasis. Elevated ALP from bone indicates increased bone turnover: Paget's disease, healing fractures, vitamin D deficiency, or hyperparathyroidism.

Pregnancy (from placental ALP) and adolescent growth spurts (from bone growth) are normal, harmless causes of elevation. Very low ALP can occur in hypothyroidism, zinc deficiency, or a rare genetic condition called hypophosphatasia.

Several medications can raise ALP, including certain antibiotics, anti-seizure drugs, and some cholesterol medications. Getting enough vitamin D and calcium supports healthy bone metabolism and may help keep bone-derived ALP in range. If elevated ALP is from the liver, reducing alcohol and managing any underlying liver conditions are the priority.