A normal ALT is 7 – 55 U/L. Lower is better.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is now the most common cause of elevated ALT, driven by obesity and insulin resistance. Losing even 5-10% of body weight can significantly lower ALT in people with fatty liver. Alcohol use, viral hepatitis (B and C), and medications (especially acetaminophen, statins, and certain antibiotics) are other frequent causes.

Intense exercise can temporarily spike ALT for 24-48 hours. Herbal supplements (especially kava, green tea extract, and comfrey) are an underappreciated cause of liver injury and elevated ALT.

Lifestyle changes are the frontline treatment for elevated ALT. Cutting back on alcohol, losing excess weight, exercising regularly, and reducing sugar intake can all bring levels down. If you take regular medications, your doctor may monitor ALT periodically to catch liver stress early.