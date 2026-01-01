Normal range: 8 – 12 mEq/L (higher is better)
The anion gap is a calculated value (sodium minus chloride minus bicarbonate) that helps detect acid buildup in the blood. It measures "unmeasured" negatively charged particles. A high anion gap is a red flag for metabolic acidosis, which means excess acid is accumulating faster than the body can clear it. It is one of the first things doctors check when someone is acutely ill.
A normal Anion Gap is 8 – 12 mEq/L. Higher is better.
A high anion gap indicates accumulation of unmeasured acids. The most common causes are diabetic ketoacidosis (uncontrolled diabetes), lactic acidosis (from sepsis, shock, or extreme exercise), kidney failure, and toxic ingestions (methanol, ethylene glycol, aspirin overdose). Prolonged fasting or very-low-carb diets can mildly elevate it through ketone production.
A low anion gap is less common and may indicate low albumin (albumin is the main unmeasured anion), or rarely, multiple myeloma or lithium toxicity.
The anion gap is not directly influenced by lifestyle in the way cholesterol or blood sugar are. However, managing diabetes, staying hydrated, and avoiding excessive alcohol all help prevent the conditions that cause dangerous spikes. Metformin (a common diabetes drug) can rarely cause lactic acidosis, which raises the anion gap.
Anion Gap is most highly correlated with Carbon Dioxide and Chloride. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Anion Gap, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
Anion Gap is a calculated value, so it's included whenever you run a comprehensive metabolic panel (about $29–$55 at Quest or LabCorp). It also comes in a 100+ biomarker panel from Empirical Health for $190.
You can measure your Anion Gap for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Anion Gap and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.