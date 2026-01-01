A normal Anion Gap is 8 – 12 mEq/L. Higher is better.

A high anion gap indicates accumulation of unmeasured acids. The most common causes are diabetic ketoacidosis (uncontrolled diabetes), lactic acidosis (from sepsis, shock, or extreme exercise), kidney failure, and toxic ingestions (methanol, ethylene glycol, aspirin overdose). Prolonged fasting or very-low-carb diets can mildly elevate it through ketone production.

A low anion gap is less common and may indicate low albumin (albumin is the main unmeasured anion), or rarely, multiple myeloma or lithium toxicity.

The anion gap is not directly influenced by lifestyle in the way cholesterol or blood sugar are. However, managing diabetes, staying hydrated, and avoiding excessive alcohol all help prevent the conditions that cause dangerous spikes. Metformin (a common diabetes drug) can rarely cause lactic acidosis, which raises the anion gap.