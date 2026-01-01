A discordance where ApoB is high relative to LDL suggests a predominance of small, dense LDL particles. Insulin resistance, high triglycerides, and metabolic syndrome shift LDL toward smaller particles. Weight loss and triglyceride reduction (through diet, exercise, and reducing refined carbs) typically normalize this ratio.

This ratio helps explain why two people with the same LDL cholesterol can have very different cardiovascular risk. The person with more small, dense particles (higher ApoB/LDL) carries greater risk than the person with fewer large particles.