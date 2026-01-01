A normal ApoA1 is 80 – 175 mg/dL. Higher is better.

Low ApoA1 is commonly caused by a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, and diets high in trans fats. Metabolic syndrome and insulin resistance suppress HDL production, dragging ApoA1 down with it. Uncontrolled diabetes and obesity are strong drivers.

Certain medications such as beta-blockers and anabolic steroids can lower ApoA1. Genetic factors also play a role, as some people naturally produce less regardless of lifestyle.

Regular aerobic exercise is the single most effective way to raise ApoA1. Quitting smoking, losing excess weight, and replacing trans and saturated fats with unsaturated fats (olive oil, nuts, avocado, fatty fish) also help. Moderate alcohol intake raises ApoA1 slightly, but the overall health risks of alcohol generally outweigh this benefit. Niacin (vitamin B3) can raise ApoA1, though it has fallen out of favor due to side effects.