Normal range: 80 – 175 mg/dL (higher is better)
ApoA1 is a more accurate HDL. Each HDL particle contains exactly one ApoA1 molecule. ApoA1 is often considered the 'good' cholesterol particle because it helps remove cholesterol from artery walls and carry it back to the liver for disposal.
A normal ApoA1 is 80 – 175 mg/dL. Higher is better.
Low ApoA1 is commonly caused by a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, and diets high in trans fats. Metabolic syndrome and insulin resistance suppress HDL production, dragging ApoA1 down with it. Uncontrolled diabetes and obesity are strong drivers.
Certain medications such as beta-blockers and anabolic steroids can lower ApoA1. Genetic factors also play a role, as some people naturally produce less regardless of lifestyle.
Regular aerobic exercise is the single most effective way to raise ApoA1. Quitting smoking, losing excess weight, and replacing trans and saturated fats with unsaturated fats (olive oil, nuts, avocado, fatty fish) also help. Moderate alcohol intake raises ApoA1 slightly, but the overall health risks of alcohol generally outweigh this benefit. Niacin (vitamin B3) can raise ApoA1, though it has fallen out of favor due to side effects.
ApoA1 is a protein associated with heart disease risk.
Apolipoprotein A1 tends to rise with age (correlation with age, r = +0.15). The chart below shows the median by 5-year age bin and a linear trend line.
ApoA1 is most highly correlated with HDL Cholesterol and Total Cholesterol. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with ApoA1, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
ApoA1 costs about $30–$70 on its own, or $190 with ApoB, HDL, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your ApoA1 for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Apolipoprotein A1 and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.