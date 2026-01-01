Normal range: 0 – 90 mg/dL (lower is better)
ApoB is essentially a more accurate LDL. ApoB measures the total number of atherogenic (artery-damaging) particles in your blood. Each LDL, VLDL, and IDL particle carries exactly one ApoB molecule, making it a direct particle count. This is important because it is the number of particles, not just the amount of cholesterol they carry, that drives plaque buildup. About 15-20% of people have elevated ApoB with normal LDL cholesterol, which is why ApoB catches risk that a standard cholesterol panel misses. The 2026 AHA/ACC guidelines now include ApoB targets alongside LDL.
A normal ApoB is 0 – 90 mg/dL. Lower is better.
A diet high in saturated fat and refined carbohydrates is the most common driver of elevated ApoB. Genetic conditions like familial hypercholesterolemia can cause very high levels even with a healthy diet. Insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome also raise ApoB by increasing VLDL production.
Hypothyroidism slows LDL clearance from the blood, raising particle count. Certain medications (including some diuretics, beta-blockers, and anabolic steroids) can elevate ApoB as well.
Lifestyle changes are the first-line approach: reducing saturated fat, increasing soluble fiber (oats, beans, psyllium), exercising regularly, and losing excess weight can all lower ApoB. When lifestyle is not enough, statins are the most effective medication, followed by ezetimibe and PCSK9 inhibitors. Unlike standard LDL cholesterol, ApoB gives you a clearer target to track your response to treatment.
ApoB counts the number of harmful cholesterol particles in your blood. These are the particles that cause plaque buildup in your arteries. About 15-20% of people have high ApoB but normal cholesterol on a standard test. The 2026 AHA/ACC guidelines introduced ApoB targets alongside LDL and total cholesterol targets, reflecting growing evidence that ApoB is a more accurate predictor of heart disease risk.
In NHANES 2015-2016, the median ApoB was about 76 mg/dL for adults aged 18-29 and 88 mg/dL for adults aged 70 and older. The chart below shows the full distribution by age and sex.
Median ApoB by age and sex, with the 10th to 90th percentile band. Source: NHANES 2015-2016 (weighted estimates).
ApoB is most highly correlated with Non-HDL Cholesterol and LDL Cholesterol. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with ApoB, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
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How to lower your ApoB naturally and with medication
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Medications can now lower cholesterol (ApoB) by 80%
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ApoB costs about $30–$70 on its own, or $190 with Lp(a), LDL, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your ApoB for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Apolipoprotein B and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.