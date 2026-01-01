A normal ApoB is 0 – 90 mg/dL. Lower is better.

A diet high in saturated fat and refined carbohydrates is the most common driver of elevated ApoB. Genetic conditions like familial hypercholesterolemia can cause very high levels even with a healthy diet. Insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome also raise ApoB by increasing VLDL production.

Hypothyroidism slows LDL clearance from the blood, raising particle count. Certain medications (including some diuretics, beta-blockers, and anabolic steroids) can elevate ApoB as well.

Lifestyle changes are the first-line approach: reducing saturated fat, increasing soluble fiber (oats, beans, psyllium), exercising regularly, and losing excess weight can all lower ApoB. When lifestyle is not enough, statins are the most effective medication, followed by ezetimibe and PCSK9 inhibitors. Unlike standard LDL cholesterol, ApoB gives you a clearer target to track your response to treatment.