ApoB Blood Test in New Haven

The easiest way to test your ApoB (and 100+ biomarkers) in New Haven.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
20 lab locations in New Haven
100 biomarkers, including ApoB
Custom care plan from an MD
ApoB is essentially a more accurate LDL. ApoB measures the total number of atherogenic (artery-damaging) particles in your blood. Each LDL, VLDL, and IDL particle carries exactly one ApoB molecule, making it a direct particle count. This is important because it is the number of particles, not just the amount of cholesterol they carry, that drives plaque buildup. About 15-20% of people have elevated ApoB with normal LDL cholesterol, which is why ApoB catches risk that a standard cholesterol panel misses. The 2026 AHA/ACC guidelines now include ApoB targets alongside LDL.
Learn more about Apolipoprotein B, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 20 lab locations in New Haven through the Quest network, including New Haven, North Haven, Branford, Cheshire, and Derby. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 20 lab locations in New Haven
136 Sherman Ave
ste 101, New Haven, CT
55 Lock Street-yale Health Members Only
New Haven, CT
172 Washington Ave
North Haven, CT
2 Broadway
North Haven, CT
1075 West Main Street
Branford, CT
280 S Main St
Cheshire, CT
299 Seymour Ave
Derby, CT
190 Main Street
East Haven, CT
631 Boston Post Rd
Guilford, CT
3000 Dixwell Ave
Hamden, CT
11 Woodland Road
Madison, CT
440 Saybrook Rd
Middletown, CT
233 Broad St
Milford, CT
240 Indian River Rd
Orange, CT
166 Waterbury Rd
Prospect, CT
515 Bridgeport Ave
Shelton, CT
385 Main St S
Southbury, CT
930 North Colony Road
Wallingford, CT
1389 West Main Street
Suite 125, Waterbury, CT
687 Campbell Avenue
West Haven, CT
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Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in New Haven to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
ApoB elsewhere
ApoB plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across New Haven.