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ApoB Blood Test in Lackawanna County

The easiest way to test your ApoB (and 100+ biomarkers) in Lackawanna County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Lackawanna County

100 biomarkers, including ApoB

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What is Apolipoprotein B?

ApoB is essentially a more accurate LDL. ApoB measures the total number of atherogenic (artery-damaging) particles in your blood. Each LDL, VLDL, and IDL particle carries exactly one ApoB molecule, making it a direct particle count. This is important because it is the number of particles, not just the amount of cholesterol they carry, that drives plaque buildup. About 15-20% of people have elevated ApoB with normal LDL cholesterol, which is why ApoB catches risk that a standard cholesterol panel misses. The 2026 AHA/ACC guidelines now include ApoB targets alongside LDL.

Learn more about Apolipoprotein B, normal ranges, and how to lower it →

Lab Locations across Lackawanna County

Empirical draws blood in Lackawanna County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Lackawanna County
Start testing in Lackawanna County

Measure

Test beyond ApoB. Get a 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Lackawanna County to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

More ApoB testing

ApoB elsewhere

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Other tests in Lackawanna County

Lp(a) blood test in Lackawanna CountyVitamin D blood test in Lackawanna Countyhs-CRP blood test in Lackawanna CountyLDL blood test in Lackawanna County

Frequently asked questions about ApoB testing in Lackawanna County

Test your ApoB in Lackawanna County.

ApoB plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Lackawanna County.

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