ApoB Blood Test in Collin County

The easiest way to test your ApoB (and 100+ biomarkers) in Collin County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Collin County
100 biomarkers, including ApoB
Custom care plan from an MD
ApoB is essentially a more accurate LDL. ApoB measures the total number of atherogenic (artery-damaging) particles in your blood. Each LDL, VLDL, and IDL particle carries exactly one ApoB molecule, making it a direct particle count. This is important because it is the number of particles, not just the amount of cholesterol they carry, that drives plaque buildup. About 15-20% of people have elevated ApoB with normal LDL cholesterol, which is why ApoB catches risk that a standard cholesterol panel misses. The 2026 AHA/ACC guidelines now include ApoB targets alongside LDL.
Learn more about Apolipoprotein B, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood in Collin County through the Quest network, including Plano, Allen, Frisco, McKinney, and Prosper. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 7 lab locations in Collin County
3600 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX
3801 W 15Th St
Plano, TX
3945 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX
730 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX
5575 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX
4510 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX
500 Richland Blvd
Prosper, TX
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Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Collin County to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
ApoB elsewhere
ApoB plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Collin County.