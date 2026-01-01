ApoB Blood Test in Williamson County

ApoB is essentially a more accurate LDL. ApoB measures the total number of atherogenic (artery-damaging) particles in your blood. Each LDL, VLDL, and IDL particle carries exactly one ApoB molecule, making it a direct particle count. This is important because it is the number of particles, not just the amount of cholesterol they carry, that drives plaque buildup. About 15-20% of people have elevated ApoB with normal LDL cholesterol, which is why ApoB catches risk that a standard cholesterol panel misses. The 2026 AHA/ACC guidelines now include ApoB targets alongside LDL.

Learn more about Apolipoprotein B, normal ranges, and how to lower it →