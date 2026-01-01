A normal AST is 10 – 40 U/L. Lower is better.

The same liver conditions that raise ALT also raise AST: fatty liver disease, hepatitis, alcohol use, and medications. However, AST is less liver-specific. It also rises after intense exercise (especially weight training), muscle injury, heart attacks, and in conditions like rhabdomyolysis.

Alcoholic liver disease typically produces AST higher than ALT (de Ritis ratio above 2), while non-alcoholic fatty liver shows the reverse. This pattern helps clinicians identify the underlying cause.

The same lifestyle changes that improve ALT apply here: reducing alcohol, losing excess weight, and exercising regularly. If you get a high AST after a tough workout, that is usually harmless and will normalize within a few days. Medications that can raise AST include acetaminophen, statins, certain antibiotics, and anti-seizure drugs.