A normal AIP is Below 0.21. Lower is better.

A high AIP is driven by the same metabolic dysfunction that raises the TG/HDL ratio: insulin resistance, excess carbohydrate and alcohol intake, obesity, and physical inactivity. It is one of the earliest lipid markers to worsen in metabolic syndrome.

Because AIP is derived from triglycerides and HDL, the same powerful lifestyle changes apply: cutting sugar and refined carbs, reducing alcohol, exercising regularly, and losing excess weight. These interventions can shift AIP from high-risk to low-risk in a matter of months for many people.