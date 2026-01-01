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Atherogenic Index of Plasma

Normal range: Below 0.21 (lower is better)

The Atherogenic Index of Plasma (AIP) is calculated as log(triglycerides/HDL) and correlates with the concentration of small, dense LDL particles, which are the most dangerous form of LDL. Values above 0.21 are associated with elevated cardiovascular risk. AIP is especially useful as an early warning sign of metabolic dysfunction because it often worsens before standard markers like LDL do.

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What can cause high AIP?

A normal AIP is Below 0.21. Lower is better.

A high AIP is driven by the same metabolic dysfunction that raises the TG/HDL ratio: insulin resistance, excess carbohydrate and alcohol intake, obesity, and physical inactivity. It is one of the earliest lipid markers to worsen in metabolic syndrome.

Because AIP is derived from triglycerides and HDL, the same powerful lifestyle changes apply: cutting sugar and refined carbs, reducing alcohol, exercising regularly, and losing excess weight. These interventions can shift AIP from high-risk to low-risk in a matter of months for many people.

The Atherogenic Index of Plasma (AIP) is calculated as log(triglycerides/HDL) and correlates with the concentration of small, dense LDL particles, which are the most dangerous form of LDL. Values above 0.21 are associated with elevated cardiovascular risk. AIP is especially useful as an early warning sign of metabolic dysfunction because it often worsens before standard markers like LDL do.

How does Atherogenic Index of Plasma change with age?

Atherogenic Index of Plasma stays relatively flat across adult ages (correlation with age, r = +0.01). Most of the spread in the chart below comes from differences between people rather than from age.

Atherogenic Index of Plasma is stable with age, chart with median and linear trend

Biomarkers related to AIP

AIP is most highly correlated with Triglycerides and Estimated VLDL. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with AIP, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.

1 Triglycerides
+47%
2 eVLDL
+37%
3 HDL
−24%
4 Glucose
+23%
5 ApoA1
−17%
6 Non-HDL
+14%
7 ApoB
+14%
8 Ferritin
+12%
9 hs-CRP
+11%
10 ALT
+9%

The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.

Frequently asked questions about AIP

AIP test cost

AIP isn't ordered on its own — it's derived from a standard lipid panel, which runs about $30–$60 at Quest or LabCorp, or $190 as part of a 100+ biomarker panel from Empirical Health.

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Where to test AIP

You can measure your AIP for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.

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