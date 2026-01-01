Normal range: 0.5 – 1 % (higher is better)
Basophils normally make up less than 1% of your white blood cells. They are the rarest circulating white cells, so their percentage is typically very small. An elevated basophil percentage is uncommon and may suggest an allergic reaction, a thyroid issue, or rarely, a myeloproliferative condition. Because the baseline count is so low, even tiny absolute changes can look like big percentage swings.
A normal Basophils % is 0.5 – 1 %. Higher is better.
Elevated basophil percentage is rare and most commonly associated with allergic reactions, chronic myeloid leukemia, or hypothyroidism. Ulcerative colitis and chronic sinusitis are less common causes. Because the absolute count is so low, even small increases can appear as a large percentage shift.
Corticosteroids and acute stress can suppress basophils. Hyperthyroidism is also associated with lower basophil counts.
There are no specific lifestyle changes that target basophil percentage. Managing underlying allergies, treating thyroid disorders, and working with your doctor to investigate persistent elevation are the most relevant steps.
Basophils are the least common white blood cells that play a role in allergic reactions and inflammation.
Basophils Percent tends to rise with age (correlation with age, r = +0.08). The chart below shows the median by 5-year age bin and a linear trend line.
Basophils % is most highly correlated with Lymphocytes Percent and Monocytes Percent. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Basophils %, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
Basophils % comes in a complete blood count (CBC) (about $29–$45). Empirical's $190 panel adds WBC, Hemoglobin, and 100+ other biomarkers.
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