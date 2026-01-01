A normal Basophils % is 0.5 – 1 %. Higher is better.

Elevated basophil percentage is rare and most commonly associated with allergic reactions, chronic myeloid leukemia, or hypothyroidism. Ulcerative colitis and chronic sinusitis are less common causes. Because the absolute count is so low, even small increases can appear as a large percentage shift.

Corticosteroids and acute stress can suppress basophils. Hyperthyroidism is also associated with lower basophil counts.

There are no specific lifestyle changes that target basophil percentage. Managing underlying allergies, treating thyroid disorders, and working with your doctor to investigate persistent elevation are the most relevant steps.