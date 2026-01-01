A normal Calcium is 8.5 – 10.5 mg/dL. Higher is better.

Low calcium (hypocalcemia) is most often caused by vitamin D deficiency, hypoparathyroidism, chronic kidney disease, or magnesium deficiency. Low albumin can produce a falsely low reading because about half of blood calcium is bound to albumin, so your doctor may order a "corrected calcium" if albumin is low.

High calcium (hypercalcemia) is most commonly caused by an overactive parathyroid gland or cancer. Excessive vitamin D supplementation, prolonged bed rest, and certain medications (lithium, thiazide diuretics) can also raise calcium.

Getting enough vitamin D and dietary calcium (dairy, leafy greens, fortified foods) supports healthy levels. Weight-bearing exercise helps keep calcium in bones where it belongs. If you take calcium supplements, more is not always better: very high doses may increase cardiovascular risk, so it is best to get calcium from food when possible.