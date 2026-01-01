A normal Chloride is 96 – 106 mmol/L. Higher is better.

Low chloride is most commonly caused by prolonged vomiting (which depletes stomach acid), diuretic use, or metabolic alkalosis. High chloride typically accompanies dehydration, excessive saline infusion, kidney disease, or metabolic acidosis (such as from chronic diarrhea).

Diuretics are the most common medication cause. Loop diuretics (furosemide) and thiazides tend to lower chloride, while acetazolamide can raise it. Chronic bicarbonate or antacid use can also shift chloride levels.

For most people, chloride stays in range as long as sodium does. Staying hydrated and being aware of medication effects are the main considerations. There are no specific dietary interventions targeted at chloride alone.