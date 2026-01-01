Normal range: 96 – 106 mmol/L (higher is better)
Chloride is an electrolyte that works hand-in-hand with sodium to maintain fluid balance and blood pH. It also helps form stomach acid. Chloride usually moves in parallel with sodium, so abnormal chloride levels often reflect the same underlying issue driving a sodium change. When chloride moves independently of sodium, it points to an acid-base problem.
A normal Chloride is 96 – 106 mmol/L. Higher is better.
Low chloride is most commonly caused by prolonged vomiting (which depletes stomach acid), diuretic use, or metabolic alkalosis. High chloride typically accompanies dehydration, excessive saline infusion, kidney disease, or metabolic acidosis (such as from chronic diarrhea).
Diuretics are the most common medication cause. Loop diuretics (furosemide) and thiazides tend to lower chloride, while acetazolamide can raise it. Chronic bicarbonate or antacid use can also shift chloride levels.
For most people, chloride stays in range as long as sodium does. Staying hydrated and being aware of medication effects are the main considerations. There are no specific dietary interventions targeted at chloride alone.
Chloride is an electrolyte that helps maintain proper hydration and acid-base balance.
Chloride stays relatively flat across adult ages (correlation with age, r = +0.02). Most of the spread in the chart below comes from differences between people rather than from age.
Chloride is most highly correlated with Sodium and Carbon Dioxide. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Chloride, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
Chloride comes in a comprehensive metabolic panel (about $29–$55), or $190 with Sodium, Potassium, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your Chloride for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
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