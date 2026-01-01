A normal Chol/HDL is 0 – 4.5. Lower is better.

A high ratio results from elevated total cholesterol, low HDL, or both. The most common pattern is low HDL from inactivity and poor diet combined with high LDL from saturated fat intake. Improving either side (raising HDL through exercise or lowering LDL through diet) will improve the ratio.

Because this is a derived ratio, all the lifestyle changes and medications that affect total cholesterol and HDL individually apply here. Regular exercise, dietary improvements, weight loss, and quitting smoking are the most effective lifestyle approaches. Statins primarily improve the ratio by lowering the numerator (total cholesterol).