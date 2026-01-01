A normal Cortisol is 6.2 – 19.4 µg/dL. Higher is better.

Elevated cortisol is most often driven by chronic psychological stress, insufficient or poor-quality sleep, and excessive alcohol use. Long-term high-dose corticosteroid medications (like prednisone) mimic cortisol directly and produce the same hormonal effects throughout the body. Cushing's syndrome, caused by a pituitary or adrenal tumor or by prolonged steroid use, produces persistently elevated cortisol along with weight gain, easy bruising, and high blood pressure.

Pregnancy, oral contraceptives, and estrogen therapy raise total serum cortisol by increasing cortisol-binding globulin, though biologically active free cortisol is usually unchanged. Major depression, alcohol use disorder, and uncontrolled diabetes can also push cortisol upward.

Low cortisol most often reflects adrenal insufficiency, either primary (Addison's disease, an autoimmune attack on the adrenal glands) or secondary (the body's own cortisol production suppressed after long-term steroid use). Symptoms include fatigue, low blood pressure, weight loss, and salt cravings. Abrupt withdrawal from long-term steroids can trigger a dangerous adrenal crisis.

Day-to-day lifestyle has a real effect on cortisol patterns. Consistent sleep timing, regular exercise (without chronic over-training), morning sunlight exposure, and stress-management practices like meditation or breathwork have all been shown to lower elevated cortisol over time. Cortisol is one of the biomarkers most responsive to behavior change.