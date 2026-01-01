Normal range: 0.7 – 1.3 mg/dL (lower is better)
Creatinine is a waste product from normal muscle metabolism that your kidneys continuously filter out. When kidney function declines, creatinine builds up in the blood. It is one of the most reliable markers of kidney health and is used to calculate your eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate), the gold-standard measure of how well your kidneys are filtering.
A normal Creatinine is 0.7 – 1.3 mg/dL. Lower is better.
Elevated creatinine most commonly reflects impaired kidney function from chronic kidney disease, dehydration, or medications that affect the kidneys. People with more muscle mass naturally have slightly higher creatinine, which is normal.
Several common medications can raise creatinine. NSAIDs (ibuprofen, naproxen), ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and certain antibiotics (like trimethoprim) all affect kidney filtration. Creatine supplements and high-protein meals can also transiently raise the level without indicating actual kidney damage.
Very low creatinine can occur in people with low muscle mass, severe malnutrition, or advanced liver disease. Staying well-hydrated, maintaining a healthy blood pressure, managing diabetes, and avoiding excessive NSAID use are the best ways to protect kidney function and keep creatinine in range.
Creatinine is a waste product filtered by your kidneys. High levels can indicate kidney problems.
In NHANES 2021-2023, the median creatinine was about 0.81 mg/dL for adults aged 18-29 and 0.94 mg/dL for adults aged 70 and older. The chart below shows the full distribution by age and sex.
Median creatinine by age and sex, with the 10th to 90th percentile band. Source: NHANES 2021-2023 (weighted estimates).
Creatinine is most highly correlated with Total Bilirubin and Albumin. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Creatinine, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
Creatinine comes in a comprehensive metabolic panel (about $29–$55), or $190 with BUN, eGFR, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your Creatinine for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Creatinine and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.