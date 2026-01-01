A normal Creatinine is 0.7 – 1.3 mg/dL. Lower is better.

Elevated creatinine most commonly reflects impaired kidney function from chronic kidney disease, dehydration, or medications that affect the kidneys. People with more muscle mass naturally have slightly higher creatinine, which is normal.

Several common medications can raise creatinine. NSAIDs (ibuprofen, naproxen), ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and certain antibiotics (like trimethoprim) all affect kidney filtration. Creatine supplements and high-protein meals can also transiently raise the level without indicating actual kidney damage.

Very low creatinine can occur in people with low muscle mass, severe malnutrition, or advanced liver disease. Staying well-hydrated, maintaining a healthy blood pressure, managing diabetes, and avoiding excessive NSAID use are the best ways to protect kidney function and keep creatinine in range.