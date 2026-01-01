Normal range: 60 – 120 mL/min/1.73m² (higher is better)
eGFR estimates how much blood your kidneys filter per minute. It is the single best measure of overall kidney function and is calculated from your creatinine level, age, and sex. Values above 60 are generally normal. Below 60 may indicate chronic kidney disease. eGFR declines naturally with age (about 1 point per year after 30), so a mild decline in older adults is expected.
A normal eGFR is 60 – 120 mL/min/1.73m². Higher is better.
Low eGFR reflects reduced kidney filtering capacity. The most common causes are diabetes (diabetic nephropathy) and high blood pressure, which together account for the majority of chronic kidney disease worldwide.
Acute kidney injury from dehydration, medications (NSAIDs, contrast dye), or obstruction can temporarily lower eGFR. People with high muscle mass may have a slightly lower eGFR due to higher creatinine production, not actual kidney disease.
Protecting your kidneys is largely about managing the big risk factors. Keeping blood pressure under control, managing blood sugar if you have diabetes, staying hydrated, and avoiding excessive NSAID use are the most important steps. ACE inhibitors and ARBs (common blood pressure medications) can temporarily lower eGFR when first started but are actually protective for kidney health long-term. Regular monitoring helps catch decline early, when interventions are most effective.
The eGFR blood test shows how well your kidneys are filtering waste from your blood. Higher values mean better kidney function. Lower values may be an early sign of kidney problems. The 2026 AHA/ACC guidelines use eGFR in the new PREVENT equations to predict heart disease risk, because kidney health directly affects cardiovascular outcomes.
Your kidneys have millions of tiny filters that remove waste and excess fluid from your blood. The eGFR test estimates how much blood those filters can clean per minute. It uses your creatinine level along with your age and sex to calculate a score.
eGFR tends to fall with age (correlation with age, r = -0.51). The chart below shows the median by 5-year age bin and a linear trend line.
eGFR is most highly correlated with BUN and Vitamin D. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with eGFR, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
eGFR is a calculated value, so it's included whenever you run a comprehensive metabolic panel (about $29–$55 at Quest or LabCorp). It also comes in a 100+ biomarker panel from Empirical Health for $190.
You can measure your eGFR for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Estimated GFR and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.