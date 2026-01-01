A normal eGFR is 60 – 120 mL/min/1.73m². Higher is better.

Low eGFR reflects reduced kidney filtering capacity. The most common causes are diabetes (diabetic nephropathy) and high blood pressure, which together account for the majority of chronic kidney disease worldwide.

Acute kidney injury from dehydration, medications (NSAIDs, contrast dye), or obstruction can temporarily lower eGFR. People with high muscle mass may have a slightly lower eGFR due to higher creatinine production, not actual kidney disease.

Protecting your kidneys is largely about managing the big risk factors. Keeping blood pressure under control, managing blood sugar if you have diabetes, staying hydrated, and avoiding excessive NSAID use are the most important steps. ACE inhibitors and ARBs (common blood pressure medications) can temporarily lower eGFR when first started but are actually protective for kidney health long-term. Regular monitoring helps catch decline early, when interventions are most effective.