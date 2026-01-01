eGFR Blood Test in Alabama

The easiest way to test your eGFR (and 100+ biomarkers) in Alabama.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
20+ lab locations in Alabama
100 biomarkers, including eGFR
Custom care plan from an MD
eGFR estimates how much blood your kidneys filter per minute. It is the single best measure of overall kidney function and is calculated from your creatinine level, age, and sex. Values above 60 are generally normal. Below 60 may indicate chronic kidney disease. eGFR declines naturally with age (about 1 point per year after 30), so a mild decline in older adults is expected.
Learn more about Estimated GFR, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 20+ lab locations across 16 Alabama cities through the Quest network, including Pensacola, Alabaster, Birmingham, Anniston, and Bremen. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 20 lab locations in Alabama
123 Baptist Way
Pensacola, FL
1717 North E St
Pensacola, FL
8333 N Davis Hwy
Pensacola, FL
1000 First Street North
Alabaster, AL
1010 1St St N
Alabaster, AL
513 Brookwood Blvd
Suite 506, Birmingham, AL
833 Princeton Av SW
Birmingham, AL
901 Leighton Avenue Ste 302
Anniston, AL
200 Allen Memorial Dr
Bremen, GA
5448 Whittlesey Blvd
Columbus, GA
2944 Ross Clark Cir
Dothan, AL
3901 Peach Street
Florence, AL
1506 N Mckenzie St
Foley, AL
601 S 4th St
Gadsden, AL
250 Chateau Drive
Huntsville, AL
14114 Alabama St
Jay, FL
6345 Airport Blvd
Mobile, AL
10710 Chantilly Pkwy
Montgomery, AL
604 Stone Avenue
Talladega, AL
160 Central Ave
Trion, GA
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Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Alabama to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
eGFR elsewhere
eGFR plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Alabama.