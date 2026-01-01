eGFR Blood Test in Belmont County

eGFR estimates how much blood your kidneys filter per minute. It is the single best measure of overall kidney function and is calculated from your creatinine level, age, and sex. Values above 60 are generally normal. Below 60 may indicate chronic kidney disease. eGFR declines naturally with age (about 1 point per year after 30), so a mild decline in older adults is expected.

Learn more about Estimated GFR, normal ranges, and how to lower it →