 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
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eGFR Blood Test in Cincinnati

The easiest way to test your eGFR (and 100+ biomarkers) in Cincinnati.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

4 lab locations in Cincinnati

100 biomarkers, including eGFR

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What is Estimated GFR?

eGFR estimates how much blood your kidneys filter per minute. It is the single best measure of overall kidney function and is calculated from your creatinine level, age, and sex. Values above 60 are generally normal. Below 60 may indicate chronic kidney disease. eGFR declines naturally with age (about 1 point per year after 30), so a mild decline in older adults is expected.

Learn more about Estimated GFR, normal ranges, and how to lower it →

4 lab locations in Cincinnati

Empirical draws blood at 4 lab locations in Cincinnati through the Quest network, including Cincinnati, Fairfield Township, and Mason. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 4 lab locations in Cincinnati
Start testing in Cincinnati

Measure

Test beyond eGFR. Get a 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Cincinnati to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

More eGFR testing

eGFR elsewhere

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Other tests in Cincinnati

ApoB blood test in CincinnatiLp(a) blood test in CincinnatiVitamin D blood test in Cincinnatihs-CRP blood test in Cincinnati

Frequently asked questions about eGFR testing in Cincinnati

Test your eGFR in Cincinnati.

eGFR plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Cincinnati.

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