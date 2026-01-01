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eGFR Blood Test in Yakima County

The easiest way to test your eGFR (and 100+ biomarkers) in Yakima County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Yakima County

100 biomarkers, including eGFR

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What is Estimated GFR?

eGFR estimates how much blood your kidneys filter per minute. It is the single best measure of overall kidney function and is calculated from your creatinine level, age, and sex. Values above 60 are generally normal. Below 60 may indicate chronic kidney disease. eGFR declines naturally with age (about 1 point per year after 30), so a mild decline in older adults is expected.

Learn more about Estimated GFR, normal ranges, and how to lower it →

lab locations across Yakima County

Empirical draws blood in Yakima County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Yakima County
Start testing in Yakima County

Measure

Test beyond eGFR. Get a 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Yakima County to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

More eGFR testing

eGFR elsewhere

Estimated GFR overview eGFR blood test in WashingtoneGFR blood test in Snohomish CountyeGFR blood test in Whatcom CountyeGFR blood test in Sumter CountyeGFR blood test in Greene CountyeGFR blood test in New London CountyeGFR blood test in Roanoke CountyeGFR blood test in Coconino CountyeGFR blood test in Mesa CountyeGFR blood test in Lubbock CountyeGFR blood test in Athens CountyeGFR blood test in Lancaster CountyeGFR blood test in York CountyeGFR blood test in Worcester CountyeGFR blood test in Luzerne CountyeGFR blood test in Westmoreland CountyeGFR blood test in Tulare CountyeGFR blood test in Washington CountyeGFR blood test in Jefferson CountyeGFR blood test in Fayette CountyeGFR blood test in Berks CountyeGFR blood test in Schuylkill CountyeGFR blood test in Weld CountyeGFR blood test in Spokane CountyeGFR blood test in Middlesex CountyeGFR blood test in Monroe CountyeGFR blood test in Frederick CountyeGFR blood test in San Bernardino CountyeGFR blood test in Riverside CountyeGFR blood test in Essex CountyeGFR blood test in Mobile CountyeGFR blood test in Berrien CountyeGFR blood test in Pinal CountyeGFR blood test in Hampden CountyeGFR blood test in Beaver CountyeGFR blood test in Augusta CountyeGFR blood test in Wood CountyeGFR blood test in Oakland CountyeGFR blood test in Polk CountyeGFR blood test in Pierce CountyeGFR blood test in Berkshire CountyeGFR blood test in Crawford CountyeGFR blood test in Ashtabula CountyeGFR blood test in Lake CountyeGFR blood test in Monroe CountyeGFR blood test in Kent CountyeGFR blood test in Franklin CountyeGFR blood test in Grayson CountyeGFR blood test in Yavapai CountyeGFR blood test in Sonoma CountyeGFR blood test in Chester CountyeGFR blood test in Harford CountyeGFR blood test in Shelby CountyeGFR blood test in Jefferson CountyeGFR blood test in Bell CountyeGFR blood test in Brazoria CountyeGFR blood test in Hidalgo CountyeGFR blood test in San Luis Obispo CountyeGFR blood test in Bristol CountyeGFR blood test in Dauphin CountyeGFR blood test in Guilford CountyeGFR blood test in Wake CountyeGFR blood test in Buncombe CountyeGFR blood test in Marion CountyeGFR blood test in Madison CountyeGFR blood test in Fairfield CountyeGFR blood test in Columbiana CountyeGFR blood test in Lapeer CountyeGFR blood test in Hampshire CountyeGFR blood test in Blair CountyeGFR blood test in Lehigh CountyeGFR blood test in Anne Arundel CountyeGFR blood test in Washington CountyeGFR blood test in Cecil CountyeGFR blood test in Franklin CountyeGFR blood test in Forsyth CountyeGFR blood test in Gwinnett CountyeGFR blood test in Lake CountyeGFR blood test in Belmont CountyeGFR blood test in Medina CountyeGFR blood test in Denton CountyeGFR blood test in Henderson CountyeGFR blood test in Williamson CountyeGFR blood test in McLennan CountyeGFR blood test in El Paso CountyeGFR blood test in Merced CountyeGFR blood test in Sacramento CountyeGFR blood test in Clark CountyeGFR blood test in Plymouth CountyeGFR blood test in Warren CountyeGFR blood test in Cumberland CountyeGFR blood test in Franklin CountyeGFR blood test in Loudoun CountyeGFR blood test in Pittsylvania CountyeGFR blood test in Pitt CountyeGFR blood test in Gaston CountyeGFR blood test in Alachua CountyeGFR blood test in Warren CountyeGFR blood test in Saginaw CountyeGFR blood test in Ingham CountyeGFR blood test in Muskegon CountyeGFR blood test in Jackson CountyeGFR blood test in Collin CountyeGFR blood test in Ellis CountyeGFR blood test in Hunt CountyeGFR blood test in Johnson CountyeGFR blood test in Larimer CountyeGFR blood test in Imperial CountyeGFR blood test in Monterey CountyeGFR blood test in Placer County

Other tests in Yakima County

ApoB blood test in Yakima CountyLp(a) blood test in Yakima CountyVitamin D blood test in Yakima Countyhs-CRP blood test in Yakima County

Frequently asked questions about eGFR testing in Yakima County

Test your eGFR in Yakima County.

eGFR plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Yakima County.

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